The Black Panther Party Museum To Host An Evening Of Film And Discussion On February 17Th To Honor The Black Panther Party Co-Founder's 82Nd Birthday

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) California Assemblymember Mia Bonta to Present $1.25 Million to Support the Black Panther Party Museum

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dr.

Huey P. Newton Foundation will host its annual celebration of Dr. Huey P. Newton at the new Black Panther Party Museum in downtown Oakland on what would have been announced his 82nd birthday – February 17, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.



The Black Panther Party Museum will host an event honoring what would have been Huey Newton's 82nd birthday. Assemblymember Mia Bonta will be presenting Huey's widow, Fredrika Newton, with a check for $1.25 million to fund the work being done at the museum.

Huey's widow and co-founder of the Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation, Fredrika Newton will welcome attendees to an evening of short films and discussions. During the event, Assemblymember Mia Bonta will present the foundation with a representative check in the amount of $1.25 million. The funds to follow are slated for the further development of the Black Panther Party Museum and its work to tell the story of the Black Panther Party.

"I am extremely grateful to Assemblymember Bonta and her team for making this important funding available for us to provide better access to the rich history of the Black Panther Party," said Fredrika Newton. "In the short time since the museum has been opened, the community has embraced us and shared their hunger for exploring the full breadth of this legacy."

"I'm looking forward to sharing this special occasion in our museum with our community," added Xavier Buck, co-founder of the Black Panther Party Museum and executive director of the foundation. "In particular, I am grateful that we will have the opportunity to sit down with our very special guests for intimate discussions about the profound impact Huey's life had during his leadership of the Black Panther Party."

Run of show includes:



Film:

Rooted in Power

– a production in coordination with the Oakland Roots and Oakland Soul soccer organization to promote the Party's rich history in the city it was founded.

Discussion:

Dr. Xavier Buck will lead a conversation with filmmaker Calvin Gaskin and Edreece Arghandiwal co-founder and CMO of Oakland Roots and Oakland Soul.

Presentation of $1.25 million check by

Assemblymember Mia Bonta

Film : Screening of a segment of Firing Line with William F. Buckley Jr.: How Does It go with the Black Movement?

Discussion:

Huey's nephew David Newton will sit one-on-one with Huey's brother Melvin Newton.

Film : Alive in Bronze – an NAACP Image Award nominee about the journey to place Oakland's first statue honoring the Black Panther Party on public land. Discussion : Dr. Xavier Buck will lead a conversation between the film's stars: Fredrika Newton and sculptor Dana King.

RSVP is required and seats are limited.

The Black Panther Party Museum is open to the public Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation

The Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation is dedicated to preserving and promoting the true legacy and ideals of the Black Panther Party. Follow on Instagram @hueypnewtonfoundation

