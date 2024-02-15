Program On A Mission To Fill Trades Labor Gap Celebrates Career & Technical Education (CTE) Month

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Northern Tool + Equipment's Tools for the TradesTMprogram has partnered with 23 CTE programs to date

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment is celebrating Career & Technical Education (CTE) Month this February by supporting high school CTE programs with their Tools for the TradesTMprogram. The program's latest project is a rat rod build-off featuring two high schools, and the students recently got special visits from their celebrity mentors.

Started in 2021 to help address the nationwide trades labor shortage, Tools for the Trades donates tools and equipment to high school CTE programs. Instructors get the right equipment to properly teach the trades and expose students to professional-grade tools to prepare them for potential trade careers.

"Since the program's inception, we've partnered with 23 schools across the country to provide tens of thousands of dollars in professional-grade tools to their CTE programs," said Suresh Krishan, CEO of Northern Tool + Equipment.

Greg Steadman and Thad Moffitt from Petty's Garage and celebrity motorcycle builder Billy Lane recently stopped by the high schools participating in the rat rod build-off to help the students get the engines running and create a plan for steering. Watch the most recent update and subscribe to receive future updates on the build-off here .

Northern Tool + Equipment encourages people to celebrate CTE Month by:



Learning more about the widespread impact of the trade labor shortage

Talk to kids about the trades and all their career options Advocate for funding and instruction of

CTE classes and curriculum in your school district

