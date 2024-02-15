Cloud Capital Names Vivian Tongalson Head Of IR And Capital Formation, Americas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ms. Tongalson's appointment represents the company's first capital formation executive in the U.S.

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Capital , a leading dedicated data center investment management firm focused on acquiring high quality data centers globally, is pleased to announce that Vivian Tongalson has been appointed as the firm's Head of IR and Capital Formation in the Americas. With over 20 years of experience in alternative asset classes, including real estate and infrastructure, Ms. Tongalson has focused on developing relationships with institutional investors and consultants.

In this newly-created role, Ms. Tongalson will be leading Cloud Capital's capital formation and product strategy functions for the Americas, including fundraising, investor engagement, and investor relations initiatives.

"We are delighted to welcome Vivian as a key addition to our leadership team to further the importance and commitment to our sophisticated institutional and global investor base," Shariar Mohajer, Chief Investment Officer of Cloud Capital, commented. "Given our global footprint and decades of experience specializing in the data center industry, we have direct access to a significant pipeline of attractive off-market investment opportunities worldwide that will provide our institutional limited partners with exposure to this rapidly growing asset class."

Prior to Cloud Capital, Ms. Tongalson was a Managing Director at Grubb Properties where she led institutional capital formation. Before Grubb, she was Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations at Northwood Investors responsible for expanding their investor base, leading all capital raising efforts and establishing best-in-class practices for reporting and communications with limited partners. Ms. Tongalson started her career in the investment banking division at Credit Suisse and subsequently worked at The Blackstone Group raising capital worldwide for the firm across various strategies. She also worked at Highstar Capital, an infrastructure private equity fund, which was later acquired by Oaktree Capital Management.

"I am thrilled to be joining Cloud Capital, a specialized data center investment management firm with a long-standing leadership presence and innovative investment strategy in the data center industry," said Ms. Tongalson. "We share an 'investor first' philosophy with a constant and deliberate focus of working for our investors, providing them with transparency, information, and access to compelling investment opportunities in this dynamic relationship-driven industry.

I look forward to working with our talented team, serving our existing investor base and augmenting our global investor partnerships."

About Cloud Capital

Cloud Capital is a leading global privately held specialized data center investment management firm focused on acquiring, managing and operating a portfolio of approximately $3 billion of high-quality data centers.

Since 2020, Cloud Capital has extensive experience investing in data center assets worldwide employing a rigorous and disciplined underwriting process for both proprietary and off-market data center transactions and active hands-on asset management.

Cloud Capital has offices worldwide in Washington, D.C., Tampa, Florida and London.

For more information, please visit:

Contact: [email protected]

