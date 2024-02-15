(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in Cummins stock or options between April 30, 2019 and December 21, 2023 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) . You may also click here for additional information: .



Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cummins Inc. ("Cummins" or the"Company") (NYSE: CMI) and reminds investors of the March 15, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Contrary to its post-April 2019 Announcement assurances about its commitment to compliance, Cummins continued to produce engines with unlawful emission defeating devices from 2019 to 2023; (2) accordingly, Cummins understated its legal and regulatory risk, and overstated its commitment to environmental protection; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On December 22, 2023, the United States Department of Justice issued a press release entitled“Attorney General Merrick Garland Statement on the Agreement in Principle with Cummins to Settle Alleged Installation of Illegal Defeat Devices in Engines.” It stated, in pertinent part,“[e]ngine manufacturer Cummins Inc. today disclosed that it has reached an agreement in principle with the United States and State of California to pay a $1.675 billion penalty to settle claims that it violated the Clean Air Act by installing emissions defeat devices on hundreds of thousands of engines.”

On this news, the price of Cummins stock fell $7.01, or 2.87%, to close at $236.99 on December 22, 2023.

