Altisource Technology Businesses Shine In Housingwire's Tech100 Real Estate Companies Of 2024

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (“Altisource®” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ASPS), a leading provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries, proudly announces that three of its innovative technology businesses-Hubzu®, Equator®, and RentRange®-have been distinguished by HousingWire in their annual HW TECH100TM Real Estate list for 2024. This prestigious award recognizes the 100 most innovative technology companies serving the real estate sector.



"Altisource is deeply committed to driving innovation and leveraging technology to enhance real estate market efficiencies and effectiveness," said Edgard Negron, Vice President of Marketing at Altisource. "Being recognized by HousingWire underscores our success in providing groundbreaking solutions that address the dynamic needs of the real estate industry. We are proud of the Hubzu, Equator, and RentRange teams for pushing the industry forward with their innovative platforms and services."

About the Altisource Businesses named on the TECH100TM list are:



Hubzu is an industry leader offering an online auction marketplace for residential real estate. Hubzu has facilitated the sale of over 250,000 homes through its platform by simplifying the home buying and selling process with transparent, efficient online transactions for consumers, real estate investors, lenders and servicers.

Equator provides a comprehensive asset management software solution for servicers, real estate agents, vendors, and other professionals in the mortgage and real estate industries. Its platform has managed more than $350 billion in real estate transactions, streamlining operations and helping improve outcomes for all parties involved. RentRange delivers critical rental market data and analytics to investors, property managers, and real estate professionals. By offering comprehensive insights on rental market trends, RentRange empowers stakeholders to make informed decisions. RentRange products include rental AVMs, comprehensive market data and investor lists.



"The real estate industry is evolving at an unprecedented pace, driven by technological advancements and changing consumer demands," added William B. Shepro, Chairman and CEO, Altisource. "Altisource and its businesses are at the forefront of this evolution, ensuring that our clients have access to innovative and effective solutions to help drive their businesses forward. This recognition from HousingWire is a testament to our ongoing efforts and success."

For more information about Altisource and its businesses, please visit Altisource .

About Altisource®

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at .