Global Hydrocolloids Market Size Is Estimated To Reach USD 17,729.8 Million By 2031, Growing At A CAGR Of 6.18%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A hydrocolloid is a heterogeneous mixture of polysaccharides that form a gel-like substance when mixed with water. They are extracted from various sources, such as plants, microbes, animals, seaweed, and others, and are very well-liked by many worldwide manufacturers. Due to their thickening, gelling, stabilizing, and textural improvement properties are widely used in various application sectors, such as food and beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

Increased R&D and Innovations in Hydrocolloids Drives the Global Market

According to Straits Research, “The global hydrocolloids market size was valued at USD 10,335.232 million in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 17,729.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.18% during the forecast period (2023–2031).” Hydrocolloids are primarily used in the food and beverage industry as thickeners, stabilizers, coating agents, fat substitutes, and gelling agents. Hydrocolloids, or functional carbohydrates, are added to various foods and beverages to increase shelf life and enhance quality. Due to their extraordinary versatility, they are also used to improve certain foods and beverages' flavor, mouthfeel, and texture. They are also used to increase the ingredient matrix's viscosity and stability.

Prepared frozen meals, frozen desserts, processed meat, sauces and dressings, various dairy products, beverages, jam and jellies, and confectionery are all examples of products that contain hydrocolloids. These hydrocolloids change the viscosity and texture of foods like ice cream, processed meats, and beverages. While some hydrocolloids are utilized independently, others are combined to fulfill functional needs. Hydrocolloids form edible skins on food surfaces or spaces between layers of food ingredients to prevent moisture, oxygen, and dissolved substances from leaking into the food.

Increased Demand for Processed and Quick Food Products Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The demand for hydrocolloids from corresponding applications in the food processing industry rises with the expansion of the market for processed, ready-to-eat foods. Considering consumers' growing preference for such foods, manufacturers also use a variety of hydrocolloids to meet the demand for healthy and functional foods and beverages. Additionally, the rise in disposable incomes brought on by economic expansion, particularly in developing countries like India, has increased consumer demand for processed and convenience foods, which has, in turn, increased the demand for the hydrocolloids used in these food categories.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific Hydrocolloids Market Share is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.58% during the forecast period. China's economy is the largest in the Asia-Pacific region in terms of GDP. The nation has been one of the region's major producers and consumers of hydrocolloids due to its many end-use industries, including the food and beverage, personal care, oil and gas, and dairy sectors. The country ranks among the top seaweed producers in the world. In China, the market for food hydrocolloids is dominated by dairy applications. In the nation, yogurt products like Ambrosia from Yili are frequently made using gellan gum. The nation's booming dairy industry is the primary driver of the rising demand for food-based hydrocolloids for stabilizing and thickening purposes. The country is also restructuring its upstream oil and gas industry to increase the participation of private players in the exploration and production of oil and gas. Gum guar is in high demand because of the nation's developing oil and gas sector; it is primarily used as a friction reducer in oil and gas production and enhanced oil recovery processes.

North America is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.76% during the forecast period. The world's largest and most powerful economy is that of the United States. The food and beverage industry plays a significant role in the US economy. E-commerce and delivery services are growing in popularity. Due to the widespread use of the internet and increasing demand for convenience, customers are increasingly ordering groceries and other food products online. Customers can buy fresh produce without leaving their homes thanks to an increasing number of services, such as Amazon Fresh. Most food and beverage processing facilities in New York are wineries, food and beverage processing facilities, and facilities for slaughtering and processing animals. These diverse uses of hydrocolloids by each food and beverage industry segment are anticipated to lead to a significant rise in demand for the market under consideration in the years to come.

Key Highlights



Based on the source, the global hydrocolloids market is bifurcated into natural and synthetic. The natural segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.23% during the forecast period.

Based on the type, the global hydrocolloids market is bifurcated into gelatin, starches, pectin, xanthan, carrageenan, alginates, carboxymethyl cellulose, and guar gum. The gelatin segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.88% during the forecast period.

Based on function, the global hydrocolloid market is bifurcated into thickeners, stabilizers, coating agents, fat replacers, and gelling agents. Based on application, the global hydrocolloids market is bifurcated into bakery and confectionery, meat and poultry products, beverages, sauces and dressings, and dairy products. The bakery and confectionery segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.79% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The global hydrocolloids market's major key players are ADM, AGARMEX SA de CV, Ashland, Cargill Incorporated, CP Kelco US Inc., Dupont, DSM, Fufeng Group, Ingredion Incorporated, NOREVO GmBh, Silvateam SpA, and Tate and Lyle .

Market News

In October 2022, Ashland introduced sclareanceTM biofunctional natural sclareolide to visibly reduce dandruff's appearance through biotechnology.

Global Hydrocolloids Market: Segmentation

By Source

Natural

Synthetic

By Type

Gelatin

Starches

Pectin

Xanthan

Carrageenan

Alginates

Carboxymethyl Cellulose

Guar Gum

By Function

Thickener

Stabilizer

Coating Agent

Fat Replacer

Gelling Agent

By Applications

Bakery and Confectionery

Meat and Poultry Products

Beverages

Sauces and Dressings

Dairy Products

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

