Besmartee And Polly Forge Partnership, Empowering Lenders For Success In 2024 And Beyond

- David King, Chief Operating Officer at BeSmarteeALISO VIEJO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BeSmartee , a premier lendtech solutions provider, announces the strategic integration of its highly configurable mortgage point-of-sale solution Bright POS with Polly, leading provider of innovative mortgage capital markets technology and operator of the industry's first cloud-native, commercially scalable product and pricing engine (PPE). This highly anticipated API integration offers lenders a competitive edge through a faster and more efficient loan origination process.The integration of Bright POS with Polly's PPE presents numerous benefits for lenders and borrowers alike. With seamless connectivity between the two platforms, borrowers can effortlessly check real-time rates tailored to their loan application, fostering a more informed decision-making process. Moreover, loan officers gain increased productivity through quick access to Polly's revolutionary engine for accurate pricing insights, ensuring a smoother lending experience overall."Our integration with Polly marks a significant milestone in our continued commitment to simplifying the mortgage origination process," said David King, Chief Operating Officer at BeSmartee. "By leveraging Polly's advanced PPE capabilities, we empower both lenders and borrowers with a more streamlined and dynamic lending experience."“The industry's response to our cloud-native PPE and approach to lender success has been nothing short of remarkable," explained Parvesh Sahi, Chief Revenue Officer at Polly.“BeSmartee shares a mutual commitment to lenders' success, making them a great partner for us. Together, we will continue to power a more seamless, transparent, and efficient mortgage experience for all."Key integration highlights:- Seamless integration eliminates duplicate data entry, enhances data integrity, and augments speed-to-market of competitive offerings.- Highly configurable products meet the unique needs of borrower profiles and preferences, delivering a truly unified and tailored customer experience.- Instant access to Polly's PPE for loan officers to efficiently manage pricing on individual loans.For more information about Bright POS and its integration with Polly, schedule a consultation with BeSmartee's loan technology experts at besmartee/contact.Looking ahead, both BeSmartee and Polly will attend ICE Experience 2024 in Las Vegas, NV from March 18-20, 2024. Book a meeting with BeSmartee here and with Polly at this link .About BeSmarteeFounded in 2007, BeSmartee powers $25B+ in digital lending transactions every month for some of the world's largest financial institutions by delivering on its promise to always provide powerfully simple lending innovations and expertise. BeSmartee's digital lending solutions use the automation of data and processes to achieve maximum operational efficiencies and competitive advantages for mortgage and commercial lenders. The company remains focused on its vision to digitize every loan in every country in the world. Partner with BeSmartee and join 150+ lenders who rely on us to achieve a modern lending experience. Visit to learn more.About PollyPolly has revolutionized the mortgage industry with its modern, data-driven capital markets ecosystem. Banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders nationwide trust Polly's Product and Pricing Engine (PPE), Loan Trading Exchange, and actionable data and analytics to automate and optimize the entire capital markets value chain, helping their secondary teams operate faster, smarter, and more profitably. Polly was founded in 2019 by a seasoned team of technology and mortgage experts and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, follow Polly on LinkedIn or visit .

