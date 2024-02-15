Ouscapital Partners With Nidon Clean Energy In HI To Expand Solar Thermal Cooling-As-A-Service With No Capex Or Debt

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Onsite Utility Services Capital expands to Hawaii partnering with Nidon Clean Energy.

DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OUS Capital ( ) expands its funding platform for energy efficiency contractors and end users to Hawaii partnering with Nidon Clean Energy. Onsite provides off balance sheet funding including service for equipment for carbon reduction and energy savings ranging for LED lighting to power optimization or Solar Thermal HVAC technologies.Fritz Kreiss (CEO) added“With the economy and capital constraints for businesses and schools we had a lot of energy efficiency contractors and clients coming to us to remove the CapEx and Debt Barrier By utilizing our Carbon Reduction and Energy Savings-as-a-service platform, the client takes on no debt nor utilizes any of its capital for achieving energy and carbon saving goals. Onsite provides all the capital for the upgrade and simply charges a monthly fee. Removing the CapEx barrier means more facilities can achieve their carbon and energy saving goals while retaining their capital for the company or organization. With the high electric rates in Hawaii, Energy-as-a-Service is a perfect solution for the local businesses.”Nick Dizon, president of added,” Onsite's Energy Savings-as-a-Service platform provides the investment needed for energy reductions to help reduce the impact of Hawaii's high electric rates on the economy and constraints on energy generation. Solar Thermal Cooling and Thermal Storage now can be implemented at businesses without concern over Capital or Debt to save energy, money and reduce our carbon footprint on our beautiful islands.”About Onsite Utility Services CapitalSince 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and carbon reduction for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative Energy Savings-as-a-service solutions, they have a long track record of lowering energy and carbon consumption, reducing energy spend, providing safety and health solutions, along with increasing profits for their clients across the US, Mexico and Canada. They can be reached at ....About Nidon Clean EnergyNIDON Computer Corporation Dba NIDON Clean Energy. NIDON, founded in 1990, is an energy efficiency design and renewable energy design and integration company based in Honolulu, Hawaii. NIDON validates and mixes new technologies in both energy efficiency and renewable energy. NIDON has been implementing a two phase strategy towards helping customers achieve NetZero for several years in Hawaii.

