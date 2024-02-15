Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (Feb 15-17, 2024)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A dynamic lineup of events catering to diverse interests is lined up this weekend in Doha. The Qatar International Food Festival at Expo Doha beckons with culinary delights, featuring the 'Dinner in the Sky' experience. Geekdom 3000, situated on Lusail Boulevard, promises a blend of e-sports, screenings, concerts, and cosplay competitions.

This is the final weekend to catch the action at Qatar TotalEnergies Open and at the World Aquatics Championships Doha 2023. Meanwhile there is the Doha Marathon taking place tomorrow, for which the Doha Corniche Roa will remain closed from tonight until 2pm on Friday, February 16, 2024. Happy Weekend!

Geekdom 3000

Until February 24, 2024

Lusail Boulevard

Geekdom 3000 hits Geekdom Building, Lusail Boulevard, from Feb 15-24, 2024. Dive into e-sports, screenings, concerts, escape rooms, talks, and cosplay competitions. Tickets start at QR 20.

Doha Marathon By Ooredoo

Friday, February 15, 2024

Starts at 6:15am

Doha Corniche Road

Over 15,000 international attendees are expected to lace up their trainers and join the distance running races at Doha's annual road-based marathon. Though the registration to participate is closed, you can head to the Corniche to cheer first timers and experienced runners as they test their limits in full marathon, half marathon, 1km, 5km, junior 5km and 1km event for kids under 13.

Qatar International Food Festival

Until February 17, 2024

4pm onwards

Family Zone - Expo 2023 Doha, Al Bidda Park

This is the last weekend before Qatar's culinary extravaganza, Qatar International Food Festival, concludes this year. The edition promises mouth-watering delights, live entertainment, and expert hospitality. With over 100 food and beverage kiosks, cooking theatres, nightly paramotor fireworks shows at 9pm, VIP hospitality, and interactive workshops with world-class chefs, the QIFF is a gastronomic journey not to be missed. You can also book your flight to enjoy the world's most unique dining experience- 'Dinner in the Sky'!

Art Portfolio - Art Walk at Education City

Until March 30, 2024

10am – 5pm

Education City

Discover the vibrant world of public art at Education City's Art Walk, taking place from February 10 to March 30, 2024.

Located at the Gate 2 roundabout, the event runs every Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm, featuring the Seeroo fi al ardh installation by MF Husain and the Azzm sculpture by Sheikh Hassan Al-Thani.

This activation aims to unite the Education City community and visitors in appreciating public art. Attendees can enjoy, for free, the Seeroo fi al ardh show, exhibition tours, hands-on workshops, a community art fair, and a live drawing session. Register here!

World Aquatics Championships Doha 2023

Until February 18. 2024

This major international sporting event concludes this weekend. Taking place in Doha for the first time, the event features around 2,600 athletes from 190 nations.

While the multi-session pass for this event is sold out, there are 50QR, 75QR, 120QR and 200QR passes available for certain category of swimming and water polo finals and semifinals. To buy your tickets, click here

Meanwhile the venue is also hosting the aqua market with a diverse range of activities and shows. For details, click here

Qatar TotalEnergies Open

Until February 17, 2024

This battle has almost reached its final stages with the venue offering more action than a tennis ball in a match.

The tickets for the last two days, tomorrow and day after are priced from QR100 and can be purchased here .

Iga Swiatek, Victoria Azarenka, Naomi Osaka, Karolina Pliskova are just some of the name competing in the quarters today.

H H The Amir's Sword International Equestrian Festival

Until February 17, 2024

1pm onwards

Al Rayyan Racecourse

The highly-anticipated equestrian festival gets underway today with over 150 riders representing 28 countries eyeing top honours in the three-day event being hosted at Al Shaqab.

The annual gala that features top class showjumping and dressage competitions is welcoming international riders for the first time since 2016, offering over €650,000 in prize money to the contestants.

Organisers have planned several entertainment activities for spectators with tickets for general stands up for grabs at QR25 on Q-tickets. Read more

Sports Day at Doha Festival City

Until February 16, 2024

From 10 am to 8 pm

Doha Festival City

A four-day Sport Day event, in collaboration with Edge Fitness and Spark Sense & Plan is lined up at Doha Festival City. Running daily from 10 am to 8 pm, the event takes place in the newly launched outdoor space, the Village, catering to all ages to promote health.

This celebration offers diverse fitness activities such as workshops, HIIT challenges, Zumba, Yoga, Pilates, and more.

A dedicated kids area offers 30-minute sessions of spark Fitness and 'Let's Move' classes, throughout the day for children under 10 years old.

Cognitive Diversity: Re-wiring how you think about Leadership

On

February 21, 2024

6pm -8pm

HEC Paris in Qatar, Msheireb Downtown, 1st floor

In this interactive session, Professor Janjuha-Jivraj and Dr. Tawbi will share how leaders can navigate new challenges at work, harnessing the value of diverse teams and emerging technologies, and the mindset required to create agility and new solutions to problems.

The session is aimed at managers and leaders who work with diverse teams and are gearing up for greater integration of emerging technologies in their organizations. Register here !

Qatar National Sport Day 2024 at Hyatt Plaza

Until February 16, 2024

4pm - 9pm

Hyatt Plaza

Hyatt Plaza is set to host a series of activities for kids in celebration of Qatar National Sport Day 2024. The event will include a fun race and a diaper derby, with registration available through WhatsApp at +974 6688 1142. The Diaper Derby is specifically designed for crawling babies, while the Fun Race is open to kids under 10 years old. Registration is required, and the participation is free.

Local Flora And Fauna & Sustainability Photo Competition

Until February 18, 2024

Calling all photographers in Qatar! Join Expo 2023 Doha in collaboration with Tasweer for their open call: 'Local Flora and Fauna & Sustainability.' Share your photographic works that showcase the coexistence of Qatar's flora and fauna. Capture moments of sustainability in action, from conservation efforts to innovative eco-friendly practices. The contest is open to applicants based in Qatar, with a chance to win gifts from Expo 2023 Doha and have your winning photos featured on Tasweer and Expo 2023 Doha's social media platforms. Register here.

Masha and The Bear at the Expo

Until February 16, 2024

4pm - 4:30pm; 6pm - 6:30pm; 9pm - 9:30pm

Family Amphitheater - Family Zone, Expo 2023 Doha

Go on an exciting adventure with Masha and the Bear at Expo 2023 Doha this February to celebrate National Sports Day! Join Masha and her friend Harrific as they face challenges, showcasing the power of determination and teamwork in a heartwarming tale of heroism. Don't miss this 30-minute episode that promises fun and inspiration for the whole family!