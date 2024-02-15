Qatar Exxonmobil Open 2024 Men's Final Tickets Sold Out

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The final match of the ATP Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2024 has seen its tickets completely sold out. The tournament's official ticketing website indicates that all ticket categories for Day 6, the final day, are unavailable, with prices for the final ranging from QR100 to QR600.

However, tickets for the first five days of the tournament remain available, with prices starting from QR30 and going up to QR550.

The tournament, scheduled from February 19 to 24, 2024 at the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex in Doha, is expected to feature exciting and world-class matches.

Participants include World No. 3 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev, World No. 5 Andrey Rublev, and two-time champion Andy Murray, a winner of three Grand Slam titles. Rafael Nadal has announced his withdrawal from participation due to injuries.

As of now, organizers have not confirmed whether additional tickets will become available for purchase ahead of the Final's date.