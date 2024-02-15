(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) ROAD TO MUBADALA ABU DHABI OPEN FACILITATES GROWTH OF UAE TENNIS AND INSPIRES NEXT GENERATION







Community initiative drew to a close on the final weekend of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Series of tournaments took place across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah

Under-14 and Under-16 winners to train at the world-renowned Juan Carlos Ferrero Academy in Spain

14 February, 2024 – Abu Dhabi, UAE: While the headlines at this year's Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open were dominated by the likes of Ons Jabeur, Emma Raducanu and eventual winner Elena Rybakina, a community initiative created to provide a pathway for aspiring players within the UAE to improve and enhance their skills allowed participants to compete for an array of incredible prizes, including an all-expenses-paid trip to train at the prestigious Juan Carlos Ferrero Academy in Spain.

Developed by Mubadala in partnership with the UAE Tennis Federation, the Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open comprised a series of tournaments which took place at multiple venues across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah, with categories for children aged between 12 and 18, along with adults over the age of 35.

Points earned during the competitions contributed to both the player's official UAE ranking and the Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open ranking, with the top four performers in each category progressing to a play-off, which was held on the final weekend of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City to determine the overall champions.

The Under-14s male and female tournaments were won by Mithun Sendilkumar and Isabelle James respectively, while Timur Gordee and Saida Ismail were victorious in the Under-16s competitions. All four players now have the opportunity to train alongside some of the world's most exceptional junior talents at the Juan Carlos Ferrero Academy, which has produced stars such as Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon champion in 2023.

The winners were presented with their trophies on Stadium Court by Monica Puig, former professional and 2016 Olympic gold medallist.

Isabelle James was also triumphant in the Under-12s category, along with Leon Wojciechowski, with both players, along with the Under-18s champions - Karina Ogorodnikova and Hani Saray Al Deen - winning one month of private lessons at a UAE tennis academy.

Callista Uchil, Mehul John and Manabu Nagata, all winners in the adults competition, were rewarded with tennis equipment, vouchers, prize money and tickets to watch the professionals in action at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.

Mansour Ahmed Al Ketbi, Deputy Chief Corporate and Human Capital Officer, Mubadala, said: 'The Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is more than just a competition; it represents our commitment to cultivating tennis excellence within the UAE. We are introducing a new generation of tennis champions and propelling them onto regional and international stages, where they become not just winners, but ambassadors for Emirati athletic prowess. We are determined to create a longstanding legacy of inclusivity and sportsmanship within the local community and to showcase the nation's presence on the global sporting stage.'

His Excellency Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said:“The Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is a crucial event in terms of inspiring the next generation of athletes here in the UAE.

“The popularity of tennis in the UAE continues to grow, which is proven by the number of participants involved in this year's Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.

“We saw some fantastic tennis played throughout the competition and the winners were fully deserving of their prizes.

“It's now important for us to ensure the momentum created from the competition is sustained going forward, and we look forward to another exciting tournament in 2025.”

The Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is now an annual event, meaning there are huge opportunities not only for tennis to evolve within the UAE, but also for players with big aspirations to compete for big prizes.

The creation of this event ensures a very promising future for UAE tennis, particularly with some of the winners now having the opportunity to train at the prestigious Juan Carlos Ferrero Academy in Spain, a world-renowned institution where they will develop the skills and attributes to take their game onto a higher level.