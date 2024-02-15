Mubaidin, Undersecretary Of US State Department Talk Media Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 15 (Petra) - Minister of Government Communications, Dr. Muhannad Mubaidin, met with U.S. Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, Liz Allen.During the meeting, the minister stressed "depth of strategic" Jordan-US relations, which extend for more than 70 years, valuing American support for the Kingdom in many fields.Mubaidin, who is also official government spokesperson, noted importance of strengthening bilateral relations in various fields, especially in the media area.Mubaidin also pointed to the "strategic" partnership between Ministry of Government Communications and U.S. Embassy in Jordan in designing and implementing a training and capacity building program for government communications workers.He added that this activity, which began in 2023 and continues until 2025, aims to train 54 media public spokespeople and 81 government communications workers.Meanwhile, Allen praised the ministry's role in setting the overall policy for media and government communications, which aims to enhance public confidence, as well as media and communication in government policies and related processes.Additionally, Allen noted importance of this embassy-sponsored training program for Jordanian government communication workers, which aims to strengthen and develop capabilities of official media spokespeople and workers in government media departments and units.Allen noted this effort contributes to orchestrate the official narrative and enhance the "smooth" flow of information to the media and the public.