Moose Games Serves Up Dill-Lightful Family Fun With New Pickleball Blast First-Of-Its-Kind Board Game Based On America's Fastest Growing Sport

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moose Games , the gaming innovation division of award-winning Moose Toys , announced the launch of Pickleball Blast, a family board game that puts a new spin on America's fastest growing sport, pickleball. A first-of-its-kind pickleball showdown where players always have the home court advantage, Pickleball Blast will launch exclusively at Target stores nationwide and online on February 18, with expanded retail rollout in the fall.

For VERY competitive people - Serving up big dill energy and fast-paced, competitive fun, Pickleball Blast from Moose Games features a board game-size tabletop court and net with attached“Screamin' Pickle” launcher and two thumb-action pickleball paddles. Players serve, slam and swat to send the Screamin' Pickle soaring, aiming to smash their opponents by flipping the pickle lids at the other end of the court. The first player to score four points relishes the victory.

Serving up dill-ightful family fun - New Pickleball Blast from Moose Games is a first-of-its-kind board game based on America's fastest growing sport. Pickleball Blast reimagines the popular court sport as a fast-paced tabletop game where players ages 8+ always have the home court advantage. The game brings out players' competitive streaks as they launch the attached“Screamin' Pickle' attempting to the flip their opponents' pickle lids and relish the victory.

"Pickleball Blast is the newest proof point of Moose Games' innovation and our keen ability to spot trends. It capitalizes on pickleball's place in pop culture and offers the lively game play of the sport in whole new way," said David Norman, president, Moose Games. "Our team has put a great 'dill' of creativity into reinterpreting the incredible enthusiasm for the sport and it's sure to score big with fans of the sport and board games alike. We look forward to 'relishing' in its success and continuing to win big in the games category."

Serving up big dill energy and fast-paced, competitive fun, the two-player game for ages eight and up features a board game-size tabletop court and net with attached "Screamin' Pickle" launcher and two thumb-action pickleball paddles. Using the thumb-action pickleball paddles, players will be serving, slamming and swatting to send the Screamin' Pickle soaring; aiming to smash their opponents by flipping the pickle lids at the other end of the court. Opponents defend their jars by blasting the Screamin' Pickle back. When a player flips two of their opponent's lids, they earn one point – whoever earns four points first leaves their opponent in a "pickle" and takes home the win.

Moose will support Pickleball Blast throughout the year with an integrated 360-marketing plan, advertising, public relations and strategic partnerships with key lifestyle influencers.

Pickleball Blast will be available for $19.99. For more information about Pickleball Blast, visit moosetoys and follow Moose Games on Instagram at @Moose_Games_ .

About Moose Games

Moose isn't playing when it comes to games, it is coming to win with an extensive and playful games portfolio loaded with Moose WOW! Moose Games' broad range of offerings includes high quality and engaging board games, card games and more. We have recently expanded with great additions such as Orchard Toys, Worst Case Scenario, That's What She Said and Nine Arches, and have plans for continued growth. We work with the best game developers as partners who have helped us develop a dynamic line of new games that will hit the market soon. Now, let's have some fun and let the games begin!

SOURCE Moose Toys