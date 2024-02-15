Call For General Shareholders' Meeting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOGOTA, Colombia, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chief Executive Officer of

Ecopetrol S.A. hereby summons all Shareholders to the ordinary Assembly of the General Shareholders Meeting to be held on Friday, March 22, 2024, starting at 2:00

p.m.,

at

the

Centro

Internacional

de

Negocios

y

Exposiciones

(Corferias),

located on

Carrera

37

No.

24

-

67

in

Bogota, D.C. The agenda for the meeting will be the following:

1. Safety guidelines 10. Presentation and consideration of the individual and consolidated audited financial statements as of December 31, 2023 2. Quorum

verification 11. Reading of the Independent Auditor's opinion

3. Opening of the General Shareholders Meeting by the Chief Executive Officer of

Ecopetrol S.A. 12. Approval of the Board of Directors report on its performance, development, and compliance with the Corporate Governance

4. Approval of the Agenda 13. Approval of the 2023 Integrated Management Report 5. Appointment of the Chairperson presiding over the General Shareholders Meeting 14. Approval of the individual and consolidated audited financial statements as of December 31, 2023 6. Appointment of the commission responsible for scrutiny and counting of the votes 15. Presentation and approval of the profit distribution project 7. Appointment of the commission responsible for the revision and approval of the minutes of the meeting 16. Election of Board Members for the remainder of the 2021 - 2025 period 8. Presentation and consideration of the Board of Directors report on its performance, development, and compliance with the Corporate Governance Code 17. Presentation and approval of amendments to the Bylaws

9. Presentation and consideration of the 2023 Integrated Management Report 18. Interventions and miscellaneous

The Meeting will be broadcast live via streaming on

Ecopetrol's

website.

The voting process will be conducted electronically. Shareholders are requested to attend the Meeting with their smart mobile devices. If any Shareholder does not have access to a device with the technical requirements required, the company has provided an alternate mechanism for Shareholders to exercise their right to vote.

Shareholders may exercise the right to inspect the Company's books and other documents referred to in Articles 446 and 447 of the Commercial Code as of March 1, 2024. To access information not found on the web page

,

shareholders

or

their

proxies must

request

an

in-person appointment

to

the

email

[email protected] including therein the information demonstrating their status as shareholder or as a proxy. To facilitate the exercise of said right of inspection, it is suggested this email include the information requested for inspection to ensure the corresponding area specialists present.

Shareholders who cannot attend the Meeting may be represented by power-of-attorney duly granted in writing to a trusted legal representative, who must meet the requirements established in Article 184 of the Commercial Code. The power of Attorney templates in both Spanish and English can be downloaded from the website at .

For

the

legal representation

of

the

shareholders,

compliance

will

be

given

to

the

provisions

of

the

Basic Legal

Circular

029 of

2014

regarding

the

illegal,

unauthorized

and

unsafe

practices of

securities

issuers.

Except

in

cases of

legal

representation

via

proxy, Ecopetrol administrators and employees may not represent shares other than their own while they are employed by the company, nor substitute the powers conferred thereon. Additionally, they may not vote on the Company's

financial

statements.

RICARDO

ROA

BARRAGAN

Chief

Executive

Officer

RECOMMENDATIONS



If an individual is acting as a proxy representative, the corresponding proxy form must be submitted in its physical form at registration along with any additional documentation required. Certificates of incorporation and legal representation of the companies must have an issuance date not exceeding one month.

To avoid overcrowding, guarantee the adequate participation of all shareholders, the doors of

Corferias

and

registration

points

will

open

as

of

12:00

p.m.

To expedite the registration process and ensure appropriate participation at the Meeting, in the case of individuals representing as proxy multiple shareholders, it is suggested a proxy representative is only responsible for at most 50 proxy forms.

Only one helper per shareholder requiring additional assistance will be allowed entry.

Publicity material or any other type of material that might hamper the normal course of the meeting will not be allowed in the facility and their distribution is strictly prohibited. If you have symptoms related to COVID-19, please do not attend the Meeting and grant power of attorney or follow it live via streaming. People over 60 years or those with

comorbidities that

increase

the

risk

of

acute

respiratory

diseases,

are

recommended

to

wear

masks

in

enclosed

areas.

Additional information is available at:

Shareholder Services Office

Telephone Bogotá: +(57) 601307 70 75; rest of the country: +(57) 01 8000 113434

Email: [email protected]



SOURCE Ecopetrol S.A.