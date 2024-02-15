Barracuda Expands U.S. Distribution Channel Through Ingram Micro

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Strategic distribution agreement extends Barracuda's reach in the U.S. and empowers more channel partners through

Ingram Micro's sales and technical resources

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider

of

cloud-first security solutions, announced

a distribution agreement with

Ingram Micro focused on growing its reach within the U.S.

Under the agreement, Ingram Micro is now offering Barracuda's comprehensive portfolio of email, application and cloud, network, and data protection solutions to its channel partners in the U.S.

"Ingram Micro's established expertise in security is highly beneficial for channel partners who are investing in cybersecurity, networking, and modern workplace practices," said Jason Beal, Vice President of Worldwide Partner Ecosystems, Barracuda . "One of the foundational elements of our global partner program is partner agility, and through our alliance with Ingram Micro, we look forward to strengthening our sales and technical enablement resources and helping our channel partners protect more customers faster with our advanced cybersecurity solutions."

For channel partners offering cloud and hybrid cloud solutions and services Ingram Micro's leadership and access to hyperscalers' marketplaces will better enable them to grow their businesses faster and provide their customers with solutions built for today's modern IT environments. Ingram Micro's focus on State, Local, and Education (SLED) also aligns with Barracuda's focus, partner enablement efforts, and investments in the public sector vertical.

"We are pleased to expand our relationship with Barracuda to include the U.S. and play a more significant role in their go-to-market strategy and vertical market growth," said Eric Kohl, Vice President, Security and Networking, Ingram Micro . "Adding Barracuda's cloud-first security solutions to our cybersecurity portfolio provides our channel partners with an even greater selection of offerings designed to meet their customers' needs and securely solve for their specific business outcomes."

The agreement closely follows the

launch of the Barracuda Partner Success Program

in December 2023, and expands Barracuda's relationship with Ingram Micro, which already includes alliances in EMEA and APAC. Ingram Micro is Barracuda's second distribution partner in the U.S. The company currently has a distribution relationship in the U.S. and Canada with TD Synnex.

