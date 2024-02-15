Meet Antevorta: Feminine Care Products Inspired By Traditional Chinese Medicine

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Antevorta , the first-ever intimate wellness brand inspired by traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), launches today with four products: The Hydrating Intimate Cleansing Gel, The Intimate Spray, The Intimate Pocket Spray and The Intimate Wipes. The brand is designed to empower women to move confidently through the world and feel comfortable in themselves. Antevorta's intimate care products use high quality and effective natural ingredients and work to target odor, dryness, irritation, and more to maintain good feminine hygiene. Expertly formulated and gynecologist-approved with no added alcohol, parabens, phthalates, preservatives, artificial fragrances, dyes, sulfates, silicones or mineral oils.

Founded by Sara Jane Ho and Annie Ho, two friends passionate about making traditional Chinese medicine accessible to the world, the duo leveraged the success of Sara Jane's Netflix show, Mind Your Manners, and Annie's strong background as a luxury brand CEO, to create the women's feminine care brand.

The full line includes:



The Hydrating Intimate Cleansing Gel : Just potent enough to remove the buildup of harmful odor-causing bacteria without disrupting your natural self-cleansing systems, The Hydrating Intimate Cleansing Gel is recommended for all skin types. This pH-balanced intimate wash helps you stay comfortably confident throughout the day.

The Intimate Spray : Developed to neutralize odor, soothe, and refresh all skin types, The Intimate Spray supports maintaining a healthy pH balance. The Intimate Spray is water-based and dermatologist-tested.

The Intimate Pocket Spray : Perfect for travel and those on the go, Antevorta offers The Intimate Spray in a Pocket-sized offering. Each package includes 3 bottles of the spray (0.57 fl oz/17ml) which fit easily into purses, bags, and more. The Intimate Wipe : These portable, individually wrapped wipes help cleanse and fight odor. Use them to freshen up during your period, post-workout, or after sex – from day to night.

"As an etiquette coach, I help women grow and feel more confident," said Sara Jane Ho, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer. "Antevorta is an extension of that mission. We want to empower women to feel comfortable in their own skin, and I'm so excited to finally get these products out in the market."

"What sets us apart from other feminine health products is our knowledge and passion for TCM," said Annie Ho, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer. "Combining my experience at my family's TCM clinics in Taiwan, along with my neuroscience and clinical psychology studies background, we are bringing together eastern and western approaches to medicine, providing consumers with ancient herbal remedies curated for the female body."

Antevorta products range from $19 - $33 and are available exclusively for purchase on the brand's website. For more information, please visit

or follow on social @antevortalaboratories .



About Antevorta :

Antevorta is the first intimate wellness brand to provide feminine care products inspired by traditional Chinese medicine to empower women to move confidently through the world and feel comfortable in themselves.

Founded by Sara Jane Ho and Annie Ho, two long-time friends raised using traditional Chinese medicine, they developed Antevorta to share their knowledge of ancient herbal remedies with the world. Built on the core belief that the products we use for our bodies should empower women to be comfortable in themselves, Antevorta has developed a line of elevated yet accessible intimate care products to target odor, dryness, irritation, and more to maintain good feminine hygiene. Antevorta's gynecologist-approved products use high quality and effective natural ingredients with no added alcohol, parabens, phthalates, preservatives, artificial fragrances, dyes, sulfates, silicones or mineral oils. For more information or to shop, visit antevortalabs or follow the brand on social @antevortalaboratories .



Media Contact :

Power Digital Marketing

[email protected]



SOURCE Antevorta