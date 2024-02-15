SS&C Announces Common Stock Dividend Of $0.24 Per Share

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WINDSOR, Conn., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
SSNC ) today announced its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend payout of $0.24 per share, consistent with its quarterly dividend policy. The dividend is payable on
March 15, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on
March 1, 2024.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.
Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC ) is available at .
