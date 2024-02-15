Fill Your Easter Basket With Egg-Citing New Treats From Frankford Candy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New gift sets from PEEPS® and Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® candy hit retailer shelves

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankford Candy, the leader in manufacturing and marketing licensed confections and gifts, introduces five all-new goodies to the candy aisle this Easter, featuring two new PEEPS® Brand treat sets, a Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® Strawberry Bunny, Dunkin'® Assorted Donut-Flavor-Filled Chocolate Eggs and Claussen® Pickles Jelly Beans.

"Easter is the perfect time to share treats with friends and family, especially with iconic brands like PEEPS® and Kellogg's® Rice Krispies®," said Molly Jacobson, director of business development at Frankford Candy. "And new seasonal chocolates like the Dunkin'® Assorted Donut-Flavor-Filled Chocolate Eggs and Claussen® Pickle Jelly Beans are sure to make for a sweet surprise."

PEEPS®

fans can enjoy the treat in two new gift sets joining Frankford Candy's Easter lineup:



PEEPS ®

Plush Bus Gift Set includes an adorable PEEPS® plush Bunny and two four-count packs of PEEPS®

Blue Marshmallow Bunnies within a bus-shaped package. This 3-ounce set will be available at Target stores nationwide. PEEPS ®

Plush Farm House Gift Set

features a farmer-themed PEEPS® plush Bunny and one four-count pack of PEEPS® Yellow Marshmallow Bunnies. The 1.5-ounce set will be available at Target stores nationwide.

Candy lovers can enjoy more sweet new treats this Easter, including:



Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® Strawberry Bunny

brings Snap! Crackle! and Pop! to Easter baskets this year with the new strawberry-flavored candy bunny made with Rice Krispies cereal pieces. Find them at Target and Dollar Tree stores nationwide.

Claussen® Pickles Jelly Beans feature 4 ounces of Claussen® pickle-flavored jelly beans, available at Target, Five Below, CVS and Big Lots stores nationwide and online at FrankfordCandy. Dunkin'® Assorted Donut-Flavor-Filled Chocolate Eggs

includes

foiled chocolate eggs in three fan-favorite Dunkin' Donut-inspired flavors: Jelly Donut, a white chocolate shell with layers of raspberry-flavored crème and jelly filling; Brownie Batter, a milk chocolate shell with brownie batter-flavored creme filling; and Coconut, a dark chocolate shell with coconut-flavored creme filling and coconut flakes. The 9-ounce candy assortment will be available at Target, Walgreens, Giant and Ross stores nationwide and online at FrankfordCandy.

To learn more about these treats, visit FrankfordCandy/Shop .

