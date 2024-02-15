Space Electronics Market Set To Soar Past USD 24.90 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global Space Electronics market size is expected to reach USD 24.90 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The increasing space exploration and satellite deployment, demand for miniaturized and lightweight components, advancements in semiconductor technology, growing commercial space activities, and the need for reliable and radiation-hardened electronics for space missions is fueling the market's growth.

Westford, USA, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Space Electronics market , increased adoption of CubeSats and small satellites for various applications, the development of artificial intelligence and machine learning for space-based systems, a focus on cybersecurity for space assets, the emergence of commercial space electronics ventures, and the integration of reusable electronics and components to reduce space mission costs are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Space Electronics Market"



Pages - 157

Tables - 64 Figures - 77

Space electronics are electronic devices and systems that are designed to operate in the harsh environment of space. Space electronics must be able to withstand extreme temperatures, radiation, and vibration. They must also be highly reliable and efficient, as there is no way to repair or replace them once they are launched into space.

Get a sample copy of this report:

Prominent Players in Space Electronics Market



BAE Systems

Cobham

Honeywell International

Microchip Technology

RUAG Group

STMicroelectronics

Teledyne Technologies

Texas Instruments

TT Electronics

Xilinx Inc.

Infineon Technologies

ON Semiconductor

Analog Devices

Renesas Electronics

Heico Corporation

Microsemi Corporation

Collins Aerospace

L3Harris Technologies

Boeing

Airbus

Maxar Technologies Terran Orbital

Semiconductors Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Semiconductors dominate the global online market as they form the core of electronic components, serving as the building blocks for various space electronic systems. They are essential for spacecraft and satellite systems' signal processing, power management, and control functions.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

Communication is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, communication is the leading segment due to the growing deployment of satellite constellations for global internet coverage, Earth observation, and data communication requires advanced space electronics for satellite communication systems.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The United States has a robust space program, with substantial investments from government agencies like NASA and the Department of Defense. These investments drive the development and adoption of advanced space electronics.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Space Electronics market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Space Electronics.

Key Developments in Space Electronics Market



In March 2023, Analog Devices announced the launch of its new SpaceWire®-compatible serializer/deserializer (SerDes) device. The device is designed to meet the needs of high-performance space applications, such as deep-space exploration and Earth observation. In February 2023, Infineon Technologies announced the expansion of its space-qualified semiconductor portfolio. The expansion includes new radiation-hardened microcontrollers and power management devices.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

Key Questions Answered in Space Electronics Market Report



What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence? In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest's Library:

Global Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market

Global Aircraft Computers Market

Global Flight Tracking System Market

Global Aircraft Refurbishing Market

Global Shoulder Fired Weapons Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: ...

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter