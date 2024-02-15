(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) ("Infinera” or the“Company”) announced today that it intends to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2023 on or before February 29, 2024.

The Company will also release its preliminary, unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and provide the Company's outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 after the market closes on March 6, 2024. An investment community conference call to discuss these items will be held the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT.

Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Conference call participants: register at:

As previously stated in the Company's press release issued on January 10, 2024, the Company continues to believe that its preliminary revenue and preliminary net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 will be within or exceed the outlook ranges provided on November 8, 2023, supported by strong bookings in the quarter.

Furthermore, due to the intensive and time-consuming nature of the matters and associated processes described previously in the Company's Form 12b-25 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on November 8, 2023, the Company anticipates that it may need additional time to complete its fiscal year closing procedures and file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Infinera's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or the negative of these words or similar terms or expressions that concern Infinera's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. The Company's expectations related to the timing of the Company's filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2023; Company's plans to release its preliminary, unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and provide the Company's outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2024; the Company's expectations regarding its previously disclosed preliminary revenue and preliminary net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023; and the Company's expectations regarding its fiscal year closing procedures and the timing of its filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023 are among the forward-looking statements in this press release. Neither Infinera, nor its auditors, has completed the review of its financial results for the third quarter or the fourth quarter of 2023, and the final third quarter and fourth quarter 2023 financial results may be impacted by Infinera's determination as to whether Infinera will need to restate its financial statements for any prior or subsequent periods including interim periods. This determination will depend in large part on the impacts of the accounting matters previously disclosed related to Infinera's financial results for prior periods, and whether these impacts are material. These determinations have not yet been made.

Statements regarding the preliminary results for the fourth quarter of 2023 presented in this press release assume that Infinera will not need to restate its financial results for any prior periods. While Infinera believes this assumption is reasonable based on information currently available to it, this information may change, Infinera's assessment of all available information may change, and/or its auditors may have a different perspective on these matters. In the event that Infinera does need to restate its financial statements for prior periods, its financial results for the third quarter and fourth quarter of 2023 would likely be affected.

Infinera's financial results for the third quarter and fourth quarter of 2023 are also subject to all aspects of the final quarterly review process and may change as a result of new information that arises, or new determinations that are made, in this process. The Company's forward-looking statements herein are based on estimates and information available to Infinera as of the date hereof and are not guarantees of future performance; actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied due to risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties that could cause Infinera's results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, demand growth for additional network capacity and the level and timing of customer capital spending and excess inventory held by customers beyond normalized levels; delays in the development, introduction or acceptance of new products or in releasing enhancements to existing products; aggressive business tactics by Infinera's competitors and new entrants and Infinera's ability to compete in a highly competitive market; supply chain and logistics issues, including delays, shortages, components that have been discontinued and increased costs, and Infinera's dependency on sole source, limited source or high-cost suppliers; dependence on a small number of key customers; product performance problems; the complexity of Infinera's manufacturing process; Infinera's ability to identify, attract, upskill and retain qualified personnel; challenges with our contract manufacturers and other third-party partners; the effects of customer and supplier consolidation; dependence on third-party service partners; Infinera's ability to respond to rapid technological changes; failure to accurately forecast Infinera's manufacturing requirements or customer demand; the effects of public health emergencies; Infinera's future capital needs and its ability to generate the cash flow or otherwise secure the capital necessary to meet such capital needs; the effect of global and regional economic conditions on Infinera's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by customers; the adverse impact inflation and higher interest rates may have on Infinera by increasing costs beyond what it can recover through price increases; restrictions to our operations resulting from loan or other credit agreements; the impacts of any restructuring plans or other strategic efforts on our business; our international sales and operations; the impacts of foreign currency fluctuations; the effective tax rate of Infinera, which may increase or fluctuate; potential dilution from the issuance of additional shares of common stock in connection with the conversion of Infinera's convertible senior notes; Infinera's ability to protect its intellectual property; claims by others that Infinera infringes on their intellectual property rights; security incidents, such as data breaches or cyber-attacks; Infinera's ability to comply with various rules and regulations, including with respect to export control and trade compliance, environmental, social, governance, privacy and data protection matters; events that are outside of Infinera's control, such as natural disasters, violence or other catastrophic events that could harm Infinera's operations; Infinera's ability to remediate its recently disclosed material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting in a timely and effective manner; any other impacts of Infinera's and its auditors' review of the accounting matters described above; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Infinera's SEC filings from time to time. More information on potential factors that may impact Infinera's business are set forth in Infinera's periodic reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the SEC on February 27, 2023, as well as subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. These reports are available on Infinera's website at and the SEC's website at Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.