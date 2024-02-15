Digital Twin Consortium Offers Digital Twin Training

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hands-on workshops take training to the next level

BOSTON, MA, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Twin Consortium ® (DTC) announced it will host Digital Twin Training on March 18, 2024, from 8 am – 5 pm at the Hyatt Regency Reston Town Center Hotel in Reston, VA. In a series of workshops, attendees will learn from experts and get hands-on experience building and working with digital twins.

“Each workshop is guaranteed to challenge you and help you build your skills,” said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO of the DTC.“You'll have the opportunity to network with other attendees and digital twin experts. You'll learn how to solve real-world problems in your industry with digital twins.”

The workshops include:

Assured Digital Twins: Digital Property Compliance. Workshop Leader: David McKee, CEO, Counterpoint Technologies – The workshop ties assurance and compliance with digital twins, exploring how to build an assured digital thread. Examples include hands-on training with the Crysp digital compliance platform, explaining how attendees can use it for health, safety, and training compliance.

Composing Digital Twins - Benefits and Values. Workshop Leaders – Pieter Van Schalkwyk, CEO, XMPro / Gavin Green, VP Strategic Solutions, XMPro – Attendees will learn how to create digital twins that can improve business operations and optimize processes. Attendees will learn how to design and build digital twins that can seamlessly integrate with other cutting-edge technologies such as IoT, AI, and AR/VR. By the end of this workshop, you will have the knowledge and skills to tailor digital twins to your specific needs.

Tabletop Training (TTX) for Interactive Threat Scenario Management. Workshop Leader - David Shaw, CEO: Intuitus Cyber Security – Attendees will simulate known and emerging threats against critical assets and processes in a real-world context where conclusions are documented without disruption to actual assets, processes, or operations. The TTX includes scripted, progressively complex scenarios, each building on the previous activity against a specified domain and use case.

Building Digital Twins for Real-Time Analytics and Simulation with Many Data Sources. Workshop Leader - Dr. William Bain, CEO, ScaleOut Software, Inc. - Attendees will learn a new technique for using digital twins, focused on real-time analytics and simulation of systems with tens, hundreds, or even thousands of data sources. Managers will learn to use real-time aggregate analytics and visualization to maximize situational awareness when tracking live systems and make predictions when running simulations.

Register for both a morning workshop and an afternoon workshop. The price is $295 for members and $395 for non-members. The capacity is 20 people per workshop. Lunch and coffee are complementary.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority of Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from aerospace to natural resources. For more information about Digital Twin Consortium, please visit our website at

Note to editors: Digital Twin Consortium is a registered trademark of OMG. See a listing of all OMG trademarks . All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Karen Quatromoni Digital Twin Consortium 978-855-0412 ...