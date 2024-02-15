Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Has Renewed A 3-Year Agreement With Desmet Ballestra Group S.A. And Received A $650,000 Purchase Order

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHATSWORTH, CA, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Cavitation Technologies, Inc. ("CTi" or the "Company") (OTCQB:CVAT ), a leading ESG company designing and manufacturing innovative flow-through nano-technology systems for fluid processing applications worldwide, renews a 3-year Global License Agreement with Desmet Ballestra Group s.a. (Desmet), CTi's strategic partner since 2010. Desmet is a worldwide distributor of the Company's Nano-based vegetable oil refining and biodiesel production technology. In addition, Desmet has placed a multiple systems order in excess of $650,000, which is expected to be shipped in CTI's current Fiscal Quarter.

The Agreement provides Desmet an exclusive license and right to develop, design and supply Cavitation's NANO Neutralization® System which incorporates Nano Reactor® devices and newly designed Low-Pressure Nano (LPN) on a global basis in fats and oleo chemical applications.

The terms of the agreement are virtually similar to the Agreement signed in October 2021.

Desmet is a leading global provider of custom-engineered plants and equipment for the food, feed and biofuels industries. Desmet possesses a great worldwide reputation, thanks to over 75 years of experience, a significant R&D capacity and the most extensive customer base in the industry. The company has sales and engineering offices in 15 countries.

“We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Desmet, as it has proven to be highly beneficial for both parties. This ongoing collaboration is introducing CTi to more customers, allowing us to showcase our ESG-friendly nanotechnology to the world,” commented Neil Voloshin, CEO of Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

“CTi possesses innovative technology that has demonstrated exceptional productivity across various applications worldwide. With more developments on the horizon, we envision an opportunity for growth and success in the future between our Companies,” concluded Mr. Voloshin.

Technology Overview:

The LPN multistage Nano Reactor® is designed to achieve an improved performance over conventional technologies and covers a wide range of applications in processing large volumes of fluids. In vegetable oil refining, the LPN technology offers an enhanced performance, lower operating expenses, reduced environmental impact, exceptional oil quality, improved shelf life, and reduction of up to 90% of the harsh chemicals used in conventional edible vegetable oil refining processes.

In addition to chemical refining of vegetable oils, CVAT is working on applications for their technology across a variety of industries including the treatment of water in oil and gas and agriculture, as well as in food and beverage, pharmaceutical and medical cannabis industrial coatings, biofuels and others.

About Desmet Ballestra Group:

Desmet is a leading global provider of custom-engineered plants and equipment for the food, feed and biofuels industries. Our reliable and innovative technologies transform oilseeds, grains and tropical oils into protein feed/food, edible oils/fats, oleochemicals and biofuel. Desmet owns proprietary technologies in many areas of the oils and fats industry and offers unique skills and experience in the design and supply of technologies for plants covering all stages of production: preparation and pressing of seeds, extraction of oil and oil refining and fat modification. Desmet possesses a great worldwide reputation, thanks to over 75 years of experience, a significant R&D capacity and the most extensive customer base in the industry. The company has sales and engineering offices in 15 countries.

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as developing processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The Company's patented Nano Reactor® systems and various technologies have over 40 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad.

Forward-Looking Statement

