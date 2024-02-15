Floqast Honors CFGI As 2023 Partner Of The Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership celebrates achievement in driving efficiency and innovation for clients

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , a Finance and Accounting Operations Platform created by accountants for accountants, proudly announced today that CFGI, a leader in accounting, finance, and technology services, is the recipient of the prestigious 2023 FloQast Partner of the Year award. CFGI, renowned for its service and dedication to client success, has consistently demonstrated an ability to deliver exceptional value to mutual customers.

The 2023 FloQast Partner of the Year award recognizes unwavering commitment to excellence in deploying FloQast solutions for customers across North America and EMEA. This accolade underscores CFGI's outstanding capabilities and its pivotal role in driving success for clients utilizing FloQast's Accounting Operations Platform.

"We're very excited to award CFGI as FloQast's Partner of the Year,” said Mike Whitmire, co-founder and CEO at FloQast, CPA.“CFGI has been an invaluable partner in FloQast's mission to empower accountants and transform the record-to-report landscape. Together, we're not just streamlining processes, but also empowering accountants to play a more strategic role within their organizations."

“CFGI is honored to be recognized as FloQast's Partner of the Year for 2023,” said Brian Pinheiro, Partner at CFGI.“This award is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to providing exceptional service and value to our customers. We value our partnership with FloQast and remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive success for our mutual customers."

The award was presented to the CFGI team at FloQast Go, an all-company kickoff event hosted in Las Vegas last week.

About FloQast

FloQast, a Finance and Accounting Operations Platform created by accountants for accountants, enables organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 2,600 accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake – FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work, enabling customers to streamline and manage the Financial Close, Finance and Accounting Operations, and Compliance Programs. With FloQast, teams can manage every aspect of the month-end Close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration throughout the financial function. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast .

About CFGI

CFGI, a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group and CVC Capital Partners, is the nation's largest non-audit accounting advisory firm. CFGI supports the Office of the CFO and Private Equity Sponsors with all your critical finance and accounting operations. We deliver the people, processes, and technology solutions to solve all your operational finance and technical accounting challenges.

For more information, please visit: .

