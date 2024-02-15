Secret’S New Whole Body Deodorant Collection Available Now!

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





As women, we all know the feeling of dealing with body odor. Whether it's a result of a long day at work, a workout session, or just the stress of everyday life, it can be difficult to stay fresh all day long. That's where Secret's new Whole Body Deodorant collection comes in, promising to keep you smelling great from head to toe.



With its powerful formula, this innovative deodorant provides clinically proven odor protection for an impressive 72 hours, making it the ultimate daily care essential for long-lasting freshness. But what makes this deodorant truly special is that it can be used on your entire body - from your pits to your privates.

Gynecologist and dermatologist tested, the aluminum free collection is made with intentional ingredients and is free of aluminum, baking soda, dyes, phthalates, and parabens.

The collection is available in sticks, sprays, and creams, and comes in delightful scents like Peach and Vanilla Blossom. Whether you prefer a traditional stick deodorant or a refreshing spray, Secret has got you covered.

Best of all, you can easily grab Secret's Whole Body Deodorant at any food, drug, or major retailer for just $12.99. That's a small price to pay for 24/7 freshness that will keep you confident and smelling great all day long.

If you're looking for a deodorant that can handle your entire body and provide long-lasting freshness, look no further than Secret's Whole Body Deodorant collection. Make it a part of your daily care routine and stay fresh and confident no matter what your day brings!

