Nerdio Launches New Enterprise Partner Program Following 300% Surge In Deal Registrations

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerdio , a premier software solution provider for organizations looking to manage and cost-optimize native Microsoft cloud technologies, today announced significant updates to its Enterprise Partnerd Program. The latest program updates underscore Nerdio's ongoing commitment to co-selling with Microsoft and offering its partners a distinctive advantage as they navigate the transition to cloud-based virtual desktop solutions. Nerdio's 300% surge in deal registrations over the past quarter highlights a growing demand for innovative cloud-based solutions and the pivotal role of the channel in helping customers transition from legacy solutions.

Partner program tiers are calculated based on a partner's revenue with Nerdio, product discounts, certifications and training, marketing development funds (MDF), and event experiences offered, which increase as partners move up to higher tiers. The new Enterprise Partner Program offers benefits to partners at three different levels: Silver, Gold, and Platinum. As part of the new Partnerd program, enrolled enterprise partners receive:



New Registration and Deal Protection System: An advanced and strategic registration and deal protection system that ensures partners enjoy enhanced exclusivity for their deals, fostering a collaborative environment for successful co-selling

Proposal-Based Marketing: Partners can harness Nerdio dollars to fuel their individual marketing efforts to drive new pipeline

Funded-Partner Implementations : Incentives for partners to demo, pilot, and roll out implementations of Nerdio Manager for Enterprise

Lead Distribution: Partnership with sales and customer success on existing customers to help drive growth and expansion Quarterly Business Planning: Collaborative sessions bring partners and Nerdio leadership together to strategize for success. The comprehensive agenda covers sales and marketing strategy, training and certification plans, and prospecting initiatives, ensuring a cohesive and aligned approach towards mutual growth

"The significant updates to the Enterprise Partnerd program reaffirm that partners are a true extension of the Nerdio team,” said Joseph Landes, Chief Revenue Officer, Nerdio.“This strategic program not only aligns with our commitment to empowering partners' profitability goals, but also presents a unique opportunity for co-selling with Microsoft as customers migrate from legacy solutions to modernize its workforce.”

For more information about Nerdio's Enterprise Partner Program, please visit: Partnerd - Nerdio Partner Program for Enterprise

About Nerdio

Nerdio adds value on top of the powerful capabilities in Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, and Microsoft Intune by delivering hundreds of features that simplify management, ensure efficient operations, and lower Azure compute and storage costs by up to 80% via automation.

Leveraging Nerdio, partners can manage customers' cloud environments through streamlined, multi-tenant, workflow-powered technology that allows them to create and grow cloud-based recurring revenues. Enterprise IT professionals can deliver and maintain a wide range of virtual Windows endpoints across hybrid workforces with ease and fine-tune end-user computing (EUC) approaches for maximum effectiveness using powerful monitoring and analytics capabilities. For more information, please visit .

