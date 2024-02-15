Applied Systems Recognized In Built In’S Esteemed 2024 Best Places To Work Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company earns five placements on Built In's Best Places to Work List

Chicago, IL., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that the company was honored in Built In's 2024 Best Places to Work Awards. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the US. Applied earned five spots on Built In's 2024 Best Workplaces lists:



#13 for Best Large Atlanta Companies

#17 for Best Workplaces in Atlanta

#24 for Best Large Chicago Companies

#43 for Best Workplaces in Chicago #63 for Best Large US Companies (1,000+ employees)

“I'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners,” says Maria Christopoulos Katris, founder and chief executive officer, Built In.“I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise and we are so excited to see what lies ahead.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

“It is an honor to be recognized in Built In's 2024 Best Places to Work Awards,” said Bridget Penney, chief people officer, Applied Systems.“Our team is our most valuable asset, and this recognition is a testament to the collaborative, innovative, and inclusive environment that we are committed to fostering for our team at Applied Systems.”



About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

