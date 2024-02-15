Notice Convening The Annual General Meeting 2024 In A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
We hereby convene the Annual General Meeting 2024 of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S on Thursday 14 March 2024 at 3.00 p.m. The Annual General Meeting will be held in English and as a completely electronic general meeting.
Agenda and further documents can be found on the website: maersk.
Contact person: Head of Board Secretariat, Anne Pindborg, tel.: +45 33 63 36 61
Attachments
Notice convening the Annual General Meeting Board members for election
