D-Wave (NYSE: QBTS) And Zapata AI Partner To Usher In Commercial Era Of Quantum Machine Learning

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This original article is powered by IBN, a financial news, content creation and publishing company.D-Wave (NYSE: QBTS) is a leader in quantum computing systems, software and services and the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers. The company announced that it has entered a multi-year strategic partnership with Zapata Computing, Inc. (operating as“Zapata AI”), the industrial generative AI software company that develops solutions and applications to solve enterprises' difficult, industrial-scale problems. Under the partnership, the companies will develop and bring to market commercial applications that combine the power of generative AI and quantum computing technologies.“Our agreement with Zapata AI marks a significant step toward realizing the potential of combining two of today's most transformative technologies - generative AI and quantum computing - to help tackle our society's most computationally complex problems,” said Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave.“Our companies share a common vision - to accelerate the exploration, adoption and commercial use of emerging technologies to fuel innovation and transformation. Together, we believe D-Wave and Zapata AI will usher in the commercial era of quantum machine learning.”To view the full press release, visitAbout D-Wave Quantum Inc.D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software and services, and is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers - and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. The company's mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. D-Wave does this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection and financial modeling. D-Wave's technology has been used by some of the world's most advanced organizations including Mastercard, Deloitte, Davidson Technologies, ArcelorMittal, Siemens Healthineers, Unisys, NEC Corporation, Pattison Food Group Ltd., DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California, and Los Alamos National Laboratory. For more information, visit the company's website at .Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements in this press release are forward-looking, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not be indicative of future results. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the implementation of the initiatives established by the NDAA and the development and implementation of other Congressional initiatives related to quantum technology. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, various factors beyond management's control, including the successful implementation of the initiatives and programs established by the NDAA; whether the other pieces of legislation related to Congressional initiatives regarding quantum technology continue to proceed through the legislative process; general economic conditions and other risks; the company's ability to expand its customer base and the customer adoption of its solutions; risks within D-Wave's industry, including anticipated trends, growth rates, and challenges for companies engaged in the business of quantum computing and the markets in which they operate; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the company; risks related to the performance of the company's business and the timing of expected business or financial milestones; unanticipated technological or project development challenges, including with respect to the cost and/or timing thereof; the performance of the company's products; the effects of competition on the company's business; the risk that D-Wave will need to raise additional capital to execute the company's business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that D-Wave may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that D-Wave is unable to secure or protect the company's intellectual property; volatility in the price of the company's securities; the risk that the company's securities will not maintain the listing on the NYSE; and the numerous other factors set forth in D-Wave's Annual Report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 