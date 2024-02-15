Sopra Banking Software Taps Former Temenos And Fiserv Executive Andrew Steadman As New Chief Product Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) With Over Two Decades of Banking and Finance Technology Experience, Steadman Will Lead the Company's Continued Transformation to Cloud-First Finance

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sopra Banking Software (SBS), the global financial technology company that more than 1,500 financial institutions rely on to digitally transform the way they operate, today announced the appointment of Andrew Steadman as its Chief Product Officer (CPO). Steadman joins SBS after holding senior product leadership positions at Temenos, Fiserv and Accenture, and serving as a Senior Director Analyst at Gartner. As CPO, he will lead the company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product strategy and manage all business functions that contribute to product management and innovation.

Steadman has spent the last two decades carving out a reputation for leading transformational product strategies for large, global companies. He managed the products at Temenos and Fiserv as they transitioned to SaaS business models. During his 20-year tenure at Fiserv, he piloted the product management methodology that became the standard for software at the company. Steadman also spent three years as a Senior Director Analyst in Gartner's Financial Services practice, leading the firm's payments research focus.

In his new role as CPO at SBS, Steadman will be responsible for reinforcing the company's SaaS product strategy. As the global financial services market continues to take on a SaaS-first mindset, Steadman will transition SBS's internal architecture to align with the cloud products it delivers to customers. As part of this, he will introduce new product methodology and tooling, scale the company's product team and continue to foster innovation for new product development. Steadman will report to SBS Chief Product & Technology Officer Xavier Rebeuf.

“Andrew's extensive experience in creating and implementing effective product strategies for global banking and finance companies will power him to play a pivotal role in SBS's SaaS transformation,” said Xavier Rebeuf.“As we continue to innovate our products to keep our customers competitive in today's market, we also need to align our internal growth, which is where Andrew comes in. I'm confident that he'll make an immediate impact.”

Sopra Banking Software powers the end-to-end digitization of more than 1,500 financial institutions globally with its cloud-native platforms, Sopra Banking Platform and Sopra Financing Platform . The company's technology offers a composable-based approach to digitization, so financial institutions and lenders can transform at scale without disrupting their existing infrastructures.

“The next chapter of banking and finance is here and SBS is leading the way for banks and other financial institutions with its technology. But it's clear that change is also on the horizon for the company in order to transform with its customers,” said Steadman.“It's an exciting time to join the executive team as we drive forward this change and lay the foundation for the next era of digital business.”

Steadman joins recently appointed Chief Operating Officer Tobias Unger and Chief Commercial Officer Raouf Mhenni as part of SBS's larger C-suite expansion.

Sopra Banking Software (SBS) is a global financial technology company that's helping banks and the financial services industry to reimagine how to operate in an increasingly digital world. SBS is a trusted partner of more than 1,500 financial institutions and large-scale lenders in 80 countries worldwide, including Santander, Societé Generale, KCB Bank, Kensington Mortgages, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota. Its cloud platform offers clients a composable architecture to digitize operations, ranging from banking, lending, compliance, to payments, and consumer and asset finance. With 5,000 employees in 50 offices, SBS is recognized as a Top 10 European Fintech company by IDC and as a leader in Omdia's Universe: Digital Banking Platforms. SBS is a subsidiary of European digital consulting leader Sopra Steria (EPA: SOP), a 50,000-person company that generates annual revenue of approximately €5.1 billion. SBS is headquartered in Paris, France. .

