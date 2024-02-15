Gatorpac's Veterans Leadership Fund Endorses US Army Veteran Ron Eller For Mississippi's 2Nd Congressional District

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GatorPAC Chairman Retired Colonel Rob Maness Endorses Ron Eller

Mr. Eller's America First positions are exactly what Mississippi needs to move forward and thrive.

- Colonel Rob Maness, retired, ChairmanVICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GatorPAC's Veterans Leadership Fund has announced its endorsement of US Army veteran Ron Eller for Mississippi's 2nd Congressional District in the upcoming election. The organization believes that Mr. Eller's America First positions are exactly what Mississippi needs to move forward and thrive.As a veteran himself, Mr. Eller has a deep understanding of the sacrifices and struggles that veterans face. He has dedicated his life to serving his country and now, he is ready to serve his community. GatorPAC's Veterans Leadership Fund recognizes Mr. Eller's unwavering commitment to putting the needs of his fellow veterans and constituents first.GatorPAC's Veterans Leadership Fund is confident that Mr. Eller's America First positions align with the values and priorities of the people of Mississippi. His focus on creating jobs, improving healthcare, and supporting small businesses will greatly benefit the state's economy and its citizens. The organization believes that Mr. Eller's leadership and experience make him the ideal candidate to represent Mississippi's 2nd Congressional District.GatorPAC's Veterans Leadership Fund is proud to endorse Ron Eller for Mississippi's 2nd Congressional District and encourages all voters to support him in the upcoming election. His dedication to serving his country and community, along with his America First positions, make him the best choice for the district. The organization is confident that Mr. Eller will work tirelessly to make Mississippi a better place for all its citizens. For more information on Mr. Eller and his campaign, please visit his website at .

