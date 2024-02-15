ORCA Dental AI Ltd. Receives FDA Clearance For Its Cephx AI Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ORCA Dental AI Ltd., the pioneer of AI in dentistry, is proud to announce that it has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Cephx AI platform. [FDA link: ]This clearance marks a significant milestone for ORCA Dental and underscores its commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enhance patient care and dental practices worldwide.The FDA clearance encompasses ORCA's groundbreaking AI technology, designed to revolutionize the way Orthodontists approach patient care. With this approval, ORCA is poised to introduce a new standard of excellence in the dental industry, empowering practitioners with advanced tools to deliver superior outcomes and improve patient satisfaction."We are thrilled to receive FDA clearance for our latest dental solution," said Danny Abraham, Founder and CEO of ORCA. "This achievement is a testament to our dedication to innovation and our relentless pursuit of excellence in dental and orthodontic technology. With this clearance, we look forward to empowering dental professionals with state-of-the-art tools that will help deliver better care, improve patient outcome, and increase orthodontic clinics productivity."The newly cleared dental solution from ORCA offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to streamline dental procedures and optimize treatment outcomes.ORCA remains committed to advancing dental care through continuous innovation, research, and development. The company's FDA clearance represents a significant validation of its efforts to bring cutting-edge solutions to the orthodontic community, ultimately benefiting both practitioners and patients alike.For more information about ORCA Dental and its innovative dental solutions, visit .About ORCA Dental AI: ORCA Dental AI is a leading provider of automated AI-based dental solutions, dedicated to revolutionizing the dental industry through innovation and technology. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on improving patient care, ORCA Dental strives to empower dental professionals with state-of-the-art tools and solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction.Media Contact: Chen Porat, VP Sales and Marketing, ORCA Dental AI Ltd., ...ORCA Dental AI Ltd.Superior AI-Based Orthodontic Solutions

