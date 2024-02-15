(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The enterprise router market was valued at US$1.561 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.48% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2022 and 2029, the enterprise router market was valued at US$1.561 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.48%.The enterprise router market is propelled by a focus on achieving consistent performance, an increase in demand for high-speed and low-latency solutions, and a thriving landscape of technological advancements.An enterprise router serves as a networking apparatus that links virtual private clouds (VPCs) and local networks, establishing a central hub network by directing data packets between different networks. These routers are designed to manage more complex networks compared to household routers, incorporating advanced features like parental controls, Quality of Service (QoS), and port forwarding. The considerable expansion of the enterprise router market can be attributed to the increasing focus on stable performance and enhanced security measures. In November 2022, TP-Link, a renowned provider of consumer and business networking products, made a groundbreaking announcement with the launch of its TP-Link WiFi 7 Routers networking solution. This router marks the pioneering support for WiFi 7, alternatively recognized as IEEE 802 Extremely High Throughput (EHT). Distinguishing itself as the initial router to embrace WiFi 7 technology, it functions seamlessly across all three bands (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz), effectively harnessing the spectrum's capabilities to deliver remarkable speeds to every connected device while enhancing overall efficiency.Access sample report or view details:The enterprise router market, categorized by types, encompasses wired, wireless , modular, and other variations. Wired routers form a fundamental component in network infrastructure , facilitating data transmission through physical connections. On the other hand, wireless routers offer the flexibility of network connectivity without the constraints of physical cables, enhancing mobility and convenience. Modular routers present a versatile solution, allowing users to customize and expand the router's capabilities based on specific requirements. The inclusion of other router types caters to the diverse needs of enterprises, ensuring a comprehensive range of options to address varying network demands. This segmentation reflects the evolving landscape of enterprise routers, providing organizations with a spectrum of choices to suit their specific networking preferences and operational goals.The enterprise router market, classified by enterprise size, incorporates solutions tailored to the diverse needs of small, medium, and large-scale businesses. Small enterprises, characterized by relatively limited resources and network complexities, can benefit from routers designed to offer efficient connectivity while addressing their specific operational scale. Medium-sized enterprises, with moderate networking demands, can leverage routers that strike a balance between performance and scalability, supporting the expansion of their networks as they grow. Large enterprises, characterized by extensive networks and complex infrastructures, require robust and scalable router solutions to manage substantial data traffic and ensure seamless connectivity across diverse departments and locations. This segmentation within the enterprise router market underscores the importance of catering to the varied network requirements of businesses across different scales, ensuring that organizations of all sizes have access to routers that align with their operational needs and growth trajectories.The enterprise router market, segmented by end-user, reflects a strategic alignment of router solutions with the specific needs of various industry verticals. In the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector, where secure and efficient data transmission is paramount, routers play a crucial role in maintaining the integrity of financial transactions and safeguarding sensitive information. The Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication industry heavily rely on routers to facilitate seamless communication, support data exchange, and ensure network stability. The retail sector benefits from routers in managing inventory, enhancing customer experiences through digital platforms, and optimizing internal operations. Government entities utilize routers to establish secure and resilient communication networks for administrative functions and public services. The "Others" category encompasses a range of industries, emphasizing the versatility of routers in meeting the connectivity requirements of diverse sectors. This nuanced segmentation underscores the targeted application of enterprise routers across various end-users, acknowledging the unique demands and challenges within each industry vertical.The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to play a significant role in the enterprise router market, driven by robust technological advancements and a heightened demand for reliable, high-speed enterprise routers. The region's dynamic growth in technology, particularly in Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), is fostering an increased need for enterprise routers that can deliver stable performance and rapid connectivity. Notably, in 2022, the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises introduced the Micro and Small Enterprises Cluster Development Program (MSE-CDP), signaling a commitment to enhance the productivity and competitiveness of MSMEs. The program involves providing financial assistance for the establishment of common facility centers (CFCs) within existing clusters and the improvement of industrial areas, estates, and flatted factory complexes. This initiative aligns with the rising demand for advanced networking solutions in the Asia Pacific region, highlighting the pivotal role enterprise routers play in supporting the evolving technological landscape.In a diverse landscape of industry players, notable companies contributing to various sectors include Avaya, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, D-Link Corporation, Cisco, Juniper Networks Inc., Net Gear, Linksys, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.The market analytics report segments the enterprise router market on the following basis:.By TypeoWiredoWirelessoModularoOthers.By Enterprise SizeoSmalloMediumoLarge.By End-UseroBFSIoIT & TelecommunicationoRetailoGovernmentoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.UK.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Australia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.Cisco.Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.Juniper Networks Inc..Avaya.D-Link Corporation.Linksys.Net GearExplore More Reports:.Virtual Router Market:.Consumer Wi-Fi Router Market:.Industrial Routers Market:

