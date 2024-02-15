David Ordman Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Empathy And Understanding In Business,” Co-Authored With Chris Voss

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author - David Ordman

UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- David Ordman, a distinguished financial strategist and executive, has co-authored the highly anticipated book, Empathy and Understanding In Business, alongside renowned author Chris Voss and an esteemed group of global professionals. Published by SuccessBooks®, this exceptional literary work made its official debut on January 4th, 2024.

Following its release, Empathy and Understanding In Business swiftly climbed the ranks on Amazon's best-sellers charts, achieving best-seller status in direct marketing, sales, and selling, as well as the Entrepreneur category. Not only did it achieve these remarkable milestones, but it also proudly secured the coveted #1 New Release spot in four distinct categories. This extraordinary success underscores the widespread recognition and enthusiastic reception this groundbreaking book has garnered within the business and entrepreneurial community, solidifying its position as a must-read for professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs alike.

David's compelling chapter, titled "Empathy Drives Opportunity," played an integral role in the book's remarkable success, offering invaluable insights that resonate deeply with readers.

Meet David Ordman:

David Ordman is a financial strategist and executive who has left an indelible mark on the telecommunications industry. As the former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of IHS Towers, his leadership helped propel the company to new heights, transforming it into one of the world's largest mobile telecommunications infrastructure providers.

From a young age, he exhibited a strong aptitude for mathematics and a keen interest in finance. He pursued his passion by majoring in Civil Engineering at University, which laid the foundation for his future success in the corporate world.

After graduating, Dave embarked on his professional journey, beginning at one of the 'Big Four' accounting firms. His tenure there honed his financial acumen and instilled in him a disciplined approach to problem-solving and analysis. Subsequently, he gained valuable experience working with multinational organizations globally. In 2008, he graduated with an MBA from the prestigious global program at Columbia Business School and London Business School.

In 2012, David Ordman seized a pivotal opportunity to join IHS Towers as Group CFO, a relatively young company at the time, with a vision to revolutionize mobile telecommunications infrastructure across emerging markets. David's financial acumen and strategic thinking were instrumental in navigating the complexities of the industry and propelling IHS Towers towards its ambitious growth trajectory.

As CFO, David Ordman played a central role in shaping the financial strategy of IHS Towers. His ability to help acquire and integrate M&A opportunities, optimize capital structures, and drive operational efficiencies contributed significantly to the company's impressive growth. During these years, IHS Towers successfully attracted substantial capital investments, forging strategic partnerships and expanding its operations across multiple countries.

David's leadership style has been characterized by his integrity, empathy, transparency, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. His ability to foster a culture of innovation and collaboration within IHS Towers has been instrumental in attracting and retaining top-tier talent, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workforce, and fostering an environment that encourages creativity and growth. David's journey from a young finance enthusiast to becoming the CFO of IHS Towers is a testament to his talent and unwavering dedication. His story serves as an inspiration to aspiring professionals, showcasing the immense impact that vision, resilience, and integrity can have in driving success and positive change.

To order your copy today, please visit HERE

SuccessBooks®

SuccessBooks®

email us here