IN-Space Facilitates Transfer Of Six ISRO Technologies Companies

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Feb 15 (IANS) The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has facilitated transfer of six technologies belonging to the Indian space agency to private players.
According to IN-SPACe, it has been mandated to facilitate the transfer of technologies developed by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to Indian companies.
The recent technology transfers are: A novel de-mating tool for D-type connector to Amphenol Interconnect India Pvt. Ltd, Pune; SCA-911 adhesive used exclusively for bonding of solar cells in spacecraft and Waterproofing compound (RWPC-03) transferred to Anabond Limited, Chennai; Piezoelectric Vibration Sensor is transferred to KELTRON, Thiruvananthapuram and - Silica Aerogel powder and Aerogel composite sheet are transferred to Times Fibrefill, Kolkata.
The technology transfer agreements were signed between NewSpace India Ltd-the commercial arm of India's Department of Space, IN-SPACe and the concerned companies.
--IANS
