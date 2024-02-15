Clarius Invents A New Way To Help Clinicians Instantly Identify Ultrasound Anatomy

MENAFN - PR Newswire) T-Mode TM AI by Clarius creates a split screen during an exam that displays a colorful anatomical image with labels next to the grayscale ultrasound image

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarius Mobile Health , a global leader in wireless ultrasound solutions, announces T-ModeTM AI , a groundbreaking educational technology to help clinicians who are new to ultrasound advance their image interpretation skills using Clarius handheld scanners . Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), the new mode enhances a grayscale image using distinctive colours, patterns, and labels to teach clinicians how to instantly identify anatomical tissues and structures during an ultrasound exam.

T-ModeTM AI breaks the barrier to learning to recognize grayscale images by instantly providing a duplicate image with vivid displays of anatomical layers that are easily recognizable. Users can learn quickly by matching grayscale images with the images produced by T-Mode.

Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), T-ModeTM AI helps new scanners learn ultrasound anatomy by creating a split screen during an exam that displays a colorful anatomical image with labels next to the grayscale ultrasound image. Users can learn quickly by matching grayscale images with the images produced by T-Mode.

Finally, there's an easy way to learn aesthetic ultrasound anatomy. T-ModeTM AI overlays distinctive colours, patterns and labels to help users instantly identify and differentiate anatomical structures including cheeks, lips, forehead and the temple while scanning.

"T-Mode is the beginning of a new era of ultrasound learning where AI acts as our "teacher" or "guide"," says Dr. Stefania Roberts, a phlebologist and experienced cosmetic physician practicing in Melbourne, Australia. "The learning curve to master ultrasound is steep, but with T-Mode, one can examine the temple region, lips, and cheek whereby fat, muscle, SMAS and bone are shown in different colours and then labelled so the user can confirm what the different layers in the face look like."

Wireless and pocket-sized, Clarius handheld ultrasound scanners deliver the high-definition imaging and performance of traditional ultrasound systems for a small fraction of the cost. They are the leading choice for plastic surgeons and aesthetics practitioners performing ultrasound-guided procedures to ensure patient safety.

Dr. Pat Pazmiño who has been using Clarius at his plastic surgery practice in Florida for 6 years believes T-Mode AI will enhance learning of fat grafting techniques: "Clarius continues their commitment to plastic surgery education with the introduction of T-Mode. This new interface allows surgeons to practice identifying the different subcutaneous

layers and planning their fat grafting targets before they go to the OR."

T-Mode AI is available now for Aesthetics

and

Plastic Surgery

applications

with Clarius wireless ultrasound scanners.

Additional anatomical models supporting more medical specialties will be released over time. T-Mode AI is intended for educational and training purposes only. It is not intended for diagnostic use, interventional use, to guide injections, or for filler detection.

Current users with Membership can access the new feature through the latest version of the Clarius App.

"The engineering team at Clarius has spent nearly a decade pushing the innovation barriers of ultrasound; we've removed wires, improved image quality and shrunk scanners to the size of an iPhone. And we've been using AI to make them easy to use. But I believe T-Mode is the most ground-breaking technology we've seen since the invention of B-Mode in the 70s and Color Doppler in the 80s because it truly makes ultrasound easy to learn for novice users," says Clarius founder Laurent Pelissier. "Now we're very excited to bring T-Mode to market to help more users unlock the power of ultrasound to deliver the best patient care."

About Clarius Mobile Health



Clarius is on a mission to make accurate, easy-to-use, and affordable ultrasound tools available to all medical professionals in every specialty. With decades of experience in medical imaging, the team knows that great ultrasound imaging improves confidence and patient care. Clarius handheld wireless ultrasound scanners connect to iOS and Android devices, delivering high-resolution ultrasound images traditionally only available with bulkier, high-end systems at a fraction of the cost.



Over four million high-definition scans have been performed using Clarius wireless handheld scanners. Clarius scanners are available in over 90 countries worldwide. Learn more at

.



