               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Can Trust In UK's Support For Success Of COP29 - PM


2/15/2024 9:12:57 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Azerbaijan can trust in the UK's backing for the success of COP29, said Prime Minister of the UK Rishi Sunak in the congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN15022024000187011040ID1107857088

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search