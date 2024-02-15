Azerbaijan Can Trust In UK's Support For Success Of COP29 - PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Azerbaijan can
trust in the UK's backing for the success of COP29, said Prime
Minister of the UK Rishi Sunak in the congratulatory letter to
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his
confident victory in the extraordinary presidential election,
Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN15022024000187011040ID1107857088
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.