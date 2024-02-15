Dhapress First Step In Azerbaijani-Türkiye's Cooperation In Media Sphere - CEO Of DHA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. A joint project of Türkiye's Demiroren News Agency (DHA) and Trend News Agency, the information portal DHApress has become the first step within the framework of Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in the media sphere, DHA CEO Jalal Korkut said on his social media page, Trend reports.

"In January, work on the implementation of the DHApress project, jointly managed by DHA and Trend, Azerbaijan's largest independent news agency, was completed. The portal is now operating at full capacity. The peculiarity of DHApress is that it is the first step within the framework of Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in the media sphere," Korkut noted.

He also named the objectives of the project. "In the DHApress project, we mainly focus on international media. DHA publishes about 500 news items daily - all of them are divided into categories, and with the help of our website, we distribute the most important news in politics, economics, health, sports, and culture around the world. At present, DHApress publishes materials in Azerbaijani, Turkish, and English, and in the medium term, we will start offering readers news in French, German, and Russian. I would like to note that our readers will have access not only to daily exclusive news but also to DHA's extensive, high-quality archive," Korkut added.

"The DHA agency recently updated its information systems and therein we closed the YHS and DGS information systems, which had lost their technical relevance over the years of use. Our subscribers used to receive news and photo material through these systems. Especially for our subscribers, we have updated the information systems and united them, as they are called, under one roof in the form of a new web interface," Korkut emphasized.

According to him, DHA aims to produce quality and correct journalism.

"Everyone can see it - on the href="" co website and our social media. It is all just a click away," the agency's CEO added.

