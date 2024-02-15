Azerbaijani MFA Responds To Armenian PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The unfounded
accusations voiced once again by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol
Pashinyan during the government meeting on February 15 are aimed at
creating tension in the region, Trend reports referring to a statement from the
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
"Unfounded allegations made by Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister
of Armenia at the government meeting dated 15 February are intended
to deliberately inflame tension in the region.
First and foremost, referring to the actions of Azerbaijan which
were taken in response to the injury of one of our servicemen as an
act of aggression is a falsification of facts. It is well-known
that the stability that had been prevailing for almost five months
was spoiled by the provocations of Armenia on 12 February, and
Armenia is accountable for this. At the same time, it would be
useful to clarify why the Ministry of Defense of Armenia didn't
fulfill their commitment regarding an investigation into the injury
of an Azerbaijani soldier so far, as well as on what basis the
mercenaries from different military groups at the border posts of
Armenia were subordinated to the Armenian Ministry of Defense.
Referring to the issue of enclave and exclave villages of
Azerbaijan, another assertion of the Prime Minister of Armenia that
Azerbaijan had occupied the territories of 31 villages is part of
political manipulations. We would like to remind the Prime
Minister, who stated in his previous statements that there are 32
such villages, that Armenia first and foremost has obligations to
return 8 villages of Azerbaijan.
It would be appropriate to get an explanation why Armenia, which
refers to the territorial integrity and conduct of delimitation on
the basis of the borders of 1991 and the Alma-Ata Declaration, has
not complied with these maps and agreements in the last 35 years,
refused to accept the borders reflected in the Soviet maps, and
occupied the territories of Azerbaijan.
We would like to remind the Prime Minister, who claims that
Armenia supports the territorial integrity of all its neighbors,
the ongoing claims against the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan
in Armenia's Constitution, legislative acts in force, official
letters, statements, documents distributed in international
organizations and courts.
If Armenia is genuinely interested in the peace process, this
country should abandon its claims against the territorial integrity
and sovereignty of Azerbaijan," the statement reads.
