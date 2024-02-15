Slovak PM Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Prime Minister
of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico has sent a congratulatory letter
to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the
occasion of his confident victory in the snap presidential
election, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN15022024000187011040ID1107857085
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.