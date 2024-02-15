Claims Of Azerbaijani Expansionism Made By EU Officials Are Baseless - Elchin Amirbayov

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Claims of
Azerbaijani "expansionism" made by certain EU officials are
baseless, Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan on special assignments, said in an interview
with Brussels Signal, Trend reports.
Amirbayov refuted allegations by Josep Borrell, Head of Foreign
Affairs at the European Commission, asserting that Azerbaijan had
no plans or ambitions concerning Armenian territory.
"Allegations pronounced by Mr. Borrell do not reflect the
reality at all. We consider those accusations baseless. However, we
also proceed from the understanding that the European Union,
represented by Charles Michel, is interested in developing ties
between the EU and Azerbaijan, including the EU's facilitation role
in the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process. Azerbaijan has no
territorial claims to Armenia, as Azerbaijan has struggled for
decades only to achieve the restoration of its territorial
integrity and sovereignty. This complete restoration of integrity
and sovereignty was achieved only last September," he said.
Amirbayov emphasized the need to ensure that Armenia does not
assert any territorial claims against Azerbaijan.
"As a matter of fact, the constitution of Armenia still contains
territorial claims to Azerbaijan because it refers to the
declaration of independence adopted in 1991. This declaration
endorsed the illegitimate decision on the unification of the
Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic with the Karabakh region of
Azerbaijan. Besides that, the Armenian parliament has adopted a
series of laws that prohibit any Armenian official from signing any
documents with any countries that would imply the recognition of
Azerbaijan's sovereignty over this region. In addition to that,
after the end of the second Karabakh war in 2020, Armenia has filed
numerous illegal cases against Azerbaijan at the European Court of
Human Rights. The documents related to these cases clearly attest
to territorial claims by Armenia to the Karabakh region of
Azerbaijan," the official added.
MENAFN15022024000187011040ID1107857083
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.