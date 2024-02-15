Things Turned Out Not Always Be Easy In US-Türkiye Partnership - Ambassador (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The partnership
between the US and Türkiye has faced challenges at times, US
Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby said this in response to a
question from Trend during today's press conference.
"Türkiye, as a NATO ally and a significant player, possesses its
own interests that occasionally align with the US, while at other
times, these interests diverge. As a result, our partnership has
faced challenges," he said.
"In recent months, we've seen a clear illustration of how
collaboration can pave the path forward, exemplifying the dynamics
of our partnership with Türkiye. However, the NATO alliance serves
as the essential framework that governs these exchanges. NATO is
significant for both the US and Türkiye, as it provides a platform
for collective decision-making," the ambassador added.
The US government has authorized the sale of F-16 fighter jets
to Türkiye.
The agreement involves acquiring 40 new F-16s and upgrading 79
existing fighter jets already owned by Türkiye. This decision
followed Türkiye's official approval of Sweden joining NATO.
Simultaneously, the US government sanctioned the sale of 40 F-35
Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft and associated equipment
to Greece, totaling $8.6 billion (approximately 7.9 billion
euros).
