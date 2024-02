Ukrainian Forces Destroy 13 Out Of 26 Russian Missiles On Feb 15

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 13 Russian missiles of different types on February 15.

The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

In the early hours of February 15, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 air-launched cruise missiles, Kalibr sea-launched missiles, Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, S-300 air defense missiles, and Kh-59 guided aerial missiles.

In particular, Russian forces launched 12 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles from T-95ms strategic aircraft (Engels), six Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (Voronezh region), two Kalibr cruise missiles (Novorossiysk), four Kh-59 guided aerial missiles (temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region and Russia's Kursk region), and two S-300 air defense missiles (Belgorod region).

Ukrainian forces destroyed 13 targets, including eight Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles, an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile, two Kalibr cruise missiles, and two Kh-59 guided aerial missiles.

An air raid alert was issued in Kyiv and all regions at around 05:00.