Macron, Zelensky To Sign Bilateral Security Agreement In Paris On Feb 16

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will sign a security agreement between the two countries at the Elysee Palace on Friday, February 16.

That's according to the French presidency, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"This agreement follows the commitments that were made in the G7 format on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius in July 2023," the Elysee Palace said.

France will become the first EU country to sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine.

The United Kingdom concluded the first such agreement during Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's visit to Ukraine on January 12.

Ukraine also continues negotiations on security guarantees with other countries - from Italy to the United States. Several other countries also joined the G7 initiative.

On February 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Germany and France for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine