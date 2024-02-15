Moroccan King Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Mohammed VI, King of Morocco has sent a congratulatory letter to
President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of re-election as the
president of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"To His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan
Excellency, My Dear Brother.
It gives me great pleasure to congratulate you most warmly on
your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and to
wish you continued success in your endeavors to lead your country
towards further progress and prosperity.
I am deeply satisfied with the steadily developing relations
rooted in friendship between our countries. I therefore look
forward to continuing our joint action in order to strengthen our
fruitful cooperation in various sectors, for the mutual benefit of
our peoples in the two sister nations.
Yours sincerely,
Mohammed VI
King of Morocco"
