               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

British Ambassador Takes On Role Of AZAL Pilot In Video


2/15/2024 9:12:39 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In response to the initiative of the British Embassy in Azerbaijan, a video has been produced to commemorate the increase of Azerbaijan Airlines flights between Baku and London.

The video features Ambassador Fergus Auld as the captain of the AZAL flight crew, showcasing his visit to Heydar Aliyev International Airport, his boarding of the Boeing Dreamliner 787 and the cockpit.

"As the British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, I am pleased to welcome the increase in the number of AZAL flights between Baku and London to 6 flights per week from March this year," the diplomat said.

According to him, these new flights will strengthen bonds between the two countries and create broad opportunities for cooperation in trade, tourism, culture, and education.

The video also highlights the growing aviation ties between Azerbaijan and the UK and acknowledges the importance of developing air transport.

Starting from March 17, AZAL will operate new flights to London Gatwick Airport, increasing the frequency of flights en route Baku-London-Baku to 6 flights per week.

To view the video:

MENAFN15022024000195011045ID1107857075

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search