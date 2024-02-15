British Ambassador Takes On Role Of AZAL Pilot In Video

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In response to the initiative of the British Embassy in
Azerbaijan, a video has been produced to commemorate the increase
of Azerbaijan Airlines flights between Baku and London.
The video features Ambassador Fergus Auld as the captain of the
AZAL flight crew, showcasing his visit to Heydar Aliyev
International Airport, his boarding of the Boeing Dreamliner 787
and the cockpit.
"As the British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, I am pleased to
welcome the increase in the number of AZAL flights between Baku and
London to 6 flights per week from March this year," the diplomat
said.
According to him, these new flights will strengthen bonds
between the two countries and create broad opportunities for
cooperation in trade, tourism, culture, and education.
The video also highlights the growing aviation ties between
Azerbaijan and the UK and acknowledges the importance of developing
air transport.
Starting from March 17, AZAL will operate new flights to London
Gatwick Airport, increasing the frequency of flights en route
Baku-London-Baku to 6 flights per week.
To view the video:
