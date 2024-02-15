Azerbaijan Transitions Into Green Economy Through Customs Reforms

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
An economically sustainable, clean, and healthy environment is
one of the main challenges, said Mukhtar Babayev, acting Minister
of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Azerbaijan Republic, during
a forum titled“Tax system in the new development period: Strategic
Goals for a Sustainable Economy” held today, Azernews reports.
He emphasised the importance of tax policies that encourage
businesses to adopt green practices, invest in sustainable energy
projects, and support investors utilising renewable energy sources.
M. Babayev noted that in recent years, the import of electric cars
in Azerbaijan has increased 20 times in 2023 compared to 2021 as a
result of these reforms in customs.
The minister also mentioned electric cars imported into the
country.
"In recent years, in the direction of realising the existing
potential for the development of the "green economy" in the
country, reforms are being carried out in the field of legislation
in accordance with the requirements of the modern era. Important
steps are being taken in the direction of decarbonisation,
attraction of green investments, and support of "green financing"
initiatives.
M. Babayev also said that the implemented measures are showing
up in their results.
"Thus, starting in 2019, tax concessions have been gradually
applied to electric and hybrid cars, as well as to chargers. After
the introduction of concessions, there has been an increase in the
import of electric cars. In 2023, up to 20 times more electric cars
were imported than in 2021.
Mukhtar Babayev noted that local car production, environmental
sustainability, and recycling are encouraged by offering
concessions to car owners within the framework of the recently
adopted program for the disposal of old and unusable vehicles:
based on the "polluter pays" principle, the damage that may be
caused to nature as a result of production activities should be
compensated. In many developed countries, a carbon tax is imposed
on the release of pollutants into the environment as well as the
release of carbon emissions. In 2022, relevant changes were made to
the Rules of Application of Payments for Environmental Pollution,
which have been in force in Azerbaijan since 1992. The previous
payment regulations did not meet the requirements of the current
period and were not compatible with the economic development of the
country. The introduction of new fees created a basis for ensuring
the accounting of polluters as well as increasing the sense of
responsibility for environmental protection in enterprises. The
main goal here is to encourage enterprises to invest in the
application of modern technologies instead of paying for the
release of waste and environmental damage."
