Russia's Galuzin Calls Armenia Hint Of Threat To Future Of S Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Mikhail Galuzin said in an
interview with Izvestia newspaper that the future of the South
Caucasus should be determined by the countries for which this
region is a common home, Azernews reports.
"We consider it counterproductive to drag non-regional forces,
"Westerners" into the region, which, unfortunately, official
Yerevan has been inclined to do lately. We see that in no country
or region where the US and its satellites from the European Union
and NATO have interfered, there has been stability and sustainable
peace. There were only destructions of statehood, chaos, and
destabilisation. There are plenty of examples - the Balkans, Iraq,
Libya, Syria, and Palestinian territories occupied by Israel," said
the Deputy Foreign Minister.
М. Galuzin stressed that the West's interests in the South
Caucasus region are related not to help Armenia normalize relations
with Azerbaijan and achieve lasting peace and stability, but to
alienate Russia from the process and create another hotbed of
tension in close proximity to its borders.
"We still expect that the sooner Yerevan overcomes its doubts
about the CSTO and returns to constructive, productive, and
meaningful discussions at the political and expert levels on the
issues on the agenda of this organisation, the better," the deputy
minister added.
MENAFN15022024000195011045ID1107857072
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.