Qollateral Now Offers Same-Day Luxury Watch Loans for Faster Access to Cash

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / Qollateral is setting the gold standard for borrowers who want to use their luxury watches as backing for a high-value collateral loan. The New York City-based financing company, a leader in secure lending, ensures fast, confidential collateral loans that can be processed from anywhere in the country, and now offers same-day luxury watch loans as part of their growing list of standout services.

With decades of combined industry experience, the team behind Qollateral understands the increasing need for quick access to reliable capital. The company's same-day collateral loans on luxury watches are designed to remove many of the hurdles that stand in the way of traditional financing, letting borrowers make the most of their valuable collections while still retaining ownership of their pieces.

Qollateral accepts watches from top brands, including Rolex, Cartier, Richard Mille, Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, and more, from clients interested in either selling or borrowing against them. And with Qollateral, clients quickly turn pieces they're not currently wearing into fast, low-interest cash loans.

Qollateral's loan process is simple:



Borrowers schedule a private consultation via phone, email, or Qollateral's website, with the option to have appraisals done in New York City or virtually from anywhere in the country

Qollateral's expert appraisers will provide a same-day loan estimate and approval, with no credit history or financials required Once accepted, personal loans will be instantly dispersed

Luxury watches are fully insured and protected over the course of the loan, and are held in state-of-the-art vaults within New York's International Gem Tower. Loans can be short-term or long-term and extended as needed, and any watches that are borrowed against will be ready for pick-up as soon as the terms of the loan are completed.

From start to finish, Qollateral's streamlined same-day loan process guarantees flexibility and convenience for borrowers, plus the ability to instantly cash out on luxury items that are low in liquidity. That's a big win for customers who want quick access to cash without a lengthy approval process, and all services are backed by the peace of mind that comes with Qollateral's secure and trusted lending practices.

Qollateral is licensed and bonded by the New York City Department of Consumer Affairs. There are no hidden fees for borrowers, and all consultations are confidential, discreet, and completely obligation-free. Out-of-state clients can ship their luxury timepieces to Qollateral's NYC office with the company's pre-paid and fully-insured shipping labels for appraisal, and all borrowers can have their piece appraised and loan paid out in just 24 hours.

Interested readers who would like to learn more about Qollateral's same-day luxury watch loans are invited to visit qollateral and to contact Qollateral directly to book a private appraisal.

About Qollateral

Qollateral is an industry leader in secure lending practices, offering 100% confidential collateral loans for a wide range of luxury assets. Based in New York City, Qollateral's discreet, insured, and risk-free services make it easy to turn high-end valuables like watches, handbags, diamonds, gold, and jewelry into same-day financing, with expert valuations that ensure clients get the highest secondary market value for their belongings.

