Envisionware Announces Partnership With Princh

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / EnvisionWare, a leading provider of self-service and library efficiency solutions, announced today a partnership with Princh for self-service and mobile printing. Princh is an industry leader in printing and payment solutions for libraries worldwide.

Under this agreement, Princh will power EnvisionWare's MobilePrint ServiceTM integrated with our LPT:One print management solution. Combining the new with the familiar, EnvisionWare's MobilePrint ServiceTM, powered by Princh, enables patrons to print remotely or within the library from smartphones, tablets, and laptops, and pick up their printouts at the library.

"Princh provides EnvisionWare's customers with all of the benefits of the current MobilePrint Service, combined with industry-leading data security and enhanced usability and stability," said EnvisionWare General Manager John C. Dexter. "Princh is a trusted brand, and we are confident our MobilePrint Service will benefit from the reliability and efficiency Princh delivers."

The Princh solution offers several benefits to MobilePrint Service customers, including:



Intuitive user interface to empower patron self-service

Enhanced speed for faster time-to-print

Stable solution reducing service disruptions for patrons Industry-leading data security (ISO 27001:2022 certified) resulting in peace of mind that patron and staff data is protected and secure

"The opportunity to partner with EnvisionWare and deliver leading-edge service to thousands of public libraries and millions of patrons across North America is extremely exciting and motivating for our team and a responsibility we don't take lightly," said Princh CEO Thomas Ommen. "We will work hard to continue to deliver the best possible printing and payment service in the future!"

The partnership ushers in a new era of secure, convenient and easy-to-use printing for libraries. To learn more about the MobilePrint Service powered by Princh, please contact your EnvisionWare representative.

About EnvisionWare

EnvisionWare is a leading provider of self-service and library-efficiency solutions. Today, over 10,000 libraries use EnvisionWare products to enrich the service offerings of their libraries and to empower their customers to do more for themselves. EnvisionWare offers 22 systems, including our Reservation Service, PC Reservation® computer management, LPT:OneTM print management, OneStopTM for self-service circulation, RFID/AMH, a LibCabinet and Holds Locker, the 24-Hour LibraryTM and the Tablet Station powered by Hublet. For more information about EnvisionWare, visit .

About Princh

Princh was founded in 2015 and built its printing and payment platform in collaboration with public libraries and patrons. Today, Princh serves libraries all over the world, including some of the world's largest public libraries, including cities such as Stockholm, London, and Copenhagen. Princh is also the first company in the industry to achieve the ISO 27001:2022 certification, which is widely recognized as the gold standard in information security.

Contact Information

Kathryn Miller

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

315-380-8600

