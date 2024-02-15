Revolutionizing Veteran Care: Get Well Unveils Breakthrough Outcomes In Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Collaboration

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Following the VHA's Expansion of Get Well Solutions Across 13,000 Inpatient Beds, Recent Findings Have Underscored a Dramatic Enhancement in the Quality of Care Provided to Veterans

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / Get Well , the market leader in digital patient engagement, today announced unprecedented continued success in its collaboration with the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) , demonstrating substantial improvements in Veteran satisfaction, quality and safety metrics, and workflow efficiency.

In 2023, Get Well expanded to encompass 70 Veterans Affairs Medical Centers (VAMCs), which included the VHA's ambulatory care space where 15 Guided Care plans will be deployed to scale engagement through automated virtual check-ins. Beyond check-ins, Get Well has transformed Veteran care with personalized pathways, streamlined service requests, automated tasks, discharge prep, educational content, and instant feedback.

The impact of Get Well's solutions across the Veteran Integrated Service Networks (VISN) is evident in 2023 outcomes, enhancing the overall care journey:

Veteran Satisfaction: Survey of Healthcare Experience of Patients (SHEP) Improvement



22% increase in staff responsiveness at a Southwest-based VAMC during Q1-Q3 of 2023

14% increase in overall rating at a Midwest-based VAMC throughout 2023 11% increase in satisfaction with care transition at Northeast-based VAHCS throughout 2023

Quality and Safety: Strategic Analytics for Improvement and Learning (SAIL) Improvement



68% decrease in hospital-acquired infections at a Southeast-based VAMC throughout 2023

39% decrease in observed minus expected length of stay at a Northeast-based VACHS throughout 2023 21% decrease in all-cause 30-day readmissions at a Midwest-based VAMC throughout 2023

Workflow Efficiency: SHEP and SAIL Performance



20% decrease in hospital-wide 30-day readmission rate at a Southeast-based VAMC throughout 2023

20% decrease in CHF readmission rate at a West Coast-based VAMC throughout 2023 16% increase in satisfaction with room cleanliness at a Southeast-based VAMC throughout 2023

"We are so honored to play a pivotal role in advancing healthcare for our nation's Veterans. The 2023 outcomes reflect the combination of our cutting-edge high-tech solutions with high-touch, dedicated care delivery from the talented clinicians and staff across the VA that make a meaningful impact on Veteran care every day," said Michael O'Neil, founder and CEO at Get Well.

"Witnessing the tangible impact of our collaboration with VISNs and VA Medical Centers is a source of pride," said former VA Secretary Anthony Principi. "What we have achieved underscores our shared commitment to enhancing the care journey for our deserving Veterans. We're thrilled to continue to build on this success."

The news comes on the heels of an exciting development as the Department of Veterans Affairs launches a $1 million tech sprint for healthcare innovation, aligning with President Biden's executive order to leverage AI in healthcare. Get Well is proud to highlight its ongoing efforts in utilizing AI to enhance healthcare outcomes for Veterans, contributing to the objectives outlined in the recent tech sprint.

In the ever-evolving landscape of Veteran healthcare, Get Well remains steadfast in its commitment to transform the delivery of healthcare for Veterans, and beyond. To learn more, visit getwellnetwork .

